EnergyAustralia trials prepaid and solar plans with ‘On’ in NSW and QLD

EnergyAustralia is the latest retailer offering customers a different way of paying for power in New South Wales, while a new super-charged solar deal has landed in Queensland.

Easy Plan and Easy Plan Plus are products being trialled in NSW by EnergyAustralia on its new customer innovation platform, ‘On’.

These products are claimed to be inspired by phone or internet plans where customers pay a flat monthly fee instead of paying for electricity by usage charged per kilowatt-hour.

According to EnergyAustralia, the Easy Plan comes with a set amount of electricity per month, with top-ups available, as well as any unused energy being rolled over to the next month. Easy Plan Plus is claimed to let customers pick a suitable plan based on their power usage habits, which is designed to mitigate bill shock.

These deals are still in an experimental phase, meaning the Easy Plan and Easy Plan Plus are currently being offered to a small group of customers in NSW only.

In addition to NSW, EnergyAustralia is also trialling a new solar deal in south east Queensland, featuring a generous feed-in tariff.

Dubbed the ‘Ultra Solar Plan’, it comes with a whopping 18c/kWh feed-in tariff as well as fixed electricity rates for 12 months. The Ultra Solar Plan has no exit fees but customers must pay by direct debit and receive bills and correspondence by email.

Like NSW, this deal is only available to a select group of eligible customers on the Energex network with a solar system no greater than 8kW.

What’s the verdict on prepaid energy plans?

While it may be news to some, prepaid energy plans have been around for a while, with providers like Powershop leading the way. Rather than receiving a bill every quarter, this pre-payment method has proved popular in states like Victoria where Powershop frequently takes out Canstar Blue’s annual customer satisfaction award.

Ultimately, it will come down to personal preferences and how proactive customers are willing to be in search of a better deal, says Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief Simon Downes.

“Going prepaid is a great alternative for customers who prefer to engage with their provider a little bit more than the average, and can be a practical way of keeping household energy usage capped,” he said.

Mr Downes also urged customers to avoid focussing solely on the novelty of prepaid deals like those from EnergyAustralia, and to concentrate on low base rates.

“While it’s fine for energy companies to give Aussies more choice of how they pay for power, it’s still a grudge purchase, which is why bill-payers should always be mindful of the rates they pay and not get too carried away by other features.

“That’s why it’s so important to compare your options based on your household needs and budget.”

Image credits: kApOMnOi/Shutterstock.com, EnergyAustralia