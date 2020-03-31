OVO Energy launches new bargain power deal for Queenslanders

Just when it’s needed most, Queenslanders are being given the opportunity to sign up to a new bargain energy deal from a British retailer that’s just moved Down Under.

Having only just launched in New South Wales, OVO Energy has brought its signature ‘bill smoothing’ power product to the Sunshine State at a time when many Queenslanders are now working from home and could be about to experience some serious power bill shock.

Hailing originally from the UK, OVO Energy’s ‘The One Plan’ is now the cheapest residential electricity deal in SE Queensland compared to the Reference Price assumptions for the area, according to our database at the time of publication.

From this plan, customers can expect consistent monthly bills under bill smoothing, without any conditional discounts or bill credits. Households that sign up will receive comparatively low rates which now work out to a generous 18% off the Reference Price on the Energex network.

OVO Energy Managing Director, Mark Yemm, explained that OVO Energy is aiming to offer a fair price for energy, that “won’t cost the earth”.

“We’re simply reflecting recent trends in the wholesale market and combining this with our lean operations, in order to create a fair deal for customers,” Mr Yemm said.

“We don’t offer incentives, we’re simply offering a very competitive rate which is bill smoothed – this means you’ll pay the same amount every month, based on your expected annual consumption.

“With this approach, there’s less chance of bill shock, in what is clearly an uncertain time, and hopefully energy use should even out over the course of the year.”

Mr Yemm also suggested that OVO Energy hasn’t closed the door on introducing new features to its plan, which could help customers better-manage their energy usage in these unsettled times.

“In the near future, we’ll be bringing more of our smart tools to help customers further, and other innovations from our experience in the UK,” he said.

OVO is currently neck-and-neck with another small and new power company, ReAmped Energy, also offering the same savings off the Reference Price in SE Queensland.

OVO Energy Price QLD

Here is the OVO Energy plan on our database for SE QLD. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year.

Wait, who is OVO Energy?

You’re not exactly out-of-the-loop if you’ve not heard of OVO Energy – this provider’s only been around for a few months, at least in Australia. But with more than a million customer accounts in the UK, it has managed to make a name for itself, thanks in part to a strong focus on renewable energy.

Aside from offering bill smoothing and competitive prices, OVO Energy sets itself apart by incorporating 10% GreenPower at no extra cost, as well as being 100% carbon neutral, much like retailers Powershop and Energy Locals.

