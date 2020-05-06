South Australia just got an amazing new power deal from OVO Energy

Popular British retailer OVO Energy is making its mark in Australia, launching in its third state to date, South Australia. And it’s brought an amazing new deal with it.

Households in Adelaide and surrounds now have another new provider to consider – taking the total number to about 25 – but this one boasts the cheapest deal on Canstar Blue’s database, compared to the state’s default tariff at the time of writing.

OVO Energy’s ‘The One Plan’ currently sits at a whopping 17% less than the SA Reference Price, with a few value-add extras to boot.

These come mainly through a focus on environmental sustainability, with its flagship plan coming with 10% GreenPower at no extra cost, with energy usage also 100% carbon offset.

OVO Energy’s Managing Director, Mark Yemm, explained that the retailer is “focussed on being cheaper, greener [and] simpler”.

“Price is obviously important for everyone, so we’re offering very competitive rates, but our long-term aim is also to increase the amount of renewable energy in the grid and allow our customers to go carbon zero, at no extra cost,” Mr Yemm said.

Another feature of this plan is that it requires customers to agree to bill smoothing, where they pay the same monthly bill according to their estimated usage.

The real kicker is that OVO Energy rewards households in credit at the end of the year by paying a 3% interest on that balance.

“In the near future, we’ll also be bringing more of our smart tools to help our customers further, along with other innovations from our 10 years of experience from operating in the UK,” added Mr Yemm.

“The plan for 2020 has always been to increase our coverage throughout Australia, and we’re delighted to now be able to offer the same great electricity rates, excellent customer service and green energy to South Australian households.

“SA customers are very engaged and want a fair price for their energy, so we are excited to get our retail supply up and running here.”

OVO Energy Price SA

Here is the OVO Energy plan on our database for SA. This cost is based on the SA Power energy network in Adelaide but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. See here for further information on the Reference Price, which in this comparison assumes general usage of 4000kWh/year, meaning the Reference Price is $1,941/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Use our comparison tool for a specific comparison. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

How do other deals in SA stack up?

OVO Energy’s arrival in South Australia has been welcomed by Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes, who thinks it could trigger a much-needed price war between retailers.

“There are a handful of retailers fighting hard to be top of the table on comparison websites like ours and it’s great news for consumers who are able to shop around,” said Mr Downes. “So, we are now looking at these other retailers to see how they react to a really great offer from OVO.

“Even if you don’t switch to one of these new deals, you can still benefit by using the information to negotiate an improved offer with your current provider. Especially in South Australia, the most important thing is that you do something.”

Advertisement

SA Energy Prices Compared

SA

AGL

EnergyAustralia

Origin Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. The next three tabs feature products exclusively from AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for South Australia. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the EnergyAustralia plans on our database for South Australia. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for South Australia. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Image credit: DibasUA