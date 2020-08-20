OVO they didn’t! OVO Energy reveals budget power deal in Victoria

It’s official, UK powerhouse OVO Energy has launched in Victoria, bringing its flagship offer south after recent success in New South Wales and Queensland.

The sole product on offer, ‘The One Plan’, packs plenty of punch, giving Victorians low rates and a couple of eco-friendly perks to boot.

The One Plan comes with a saving of 18% off the Victorian Default Offer in Melbourne on the Citipower network at the time of writing, making it one of the cheapest electricity deals on the Canstar Blue database.

What sets OVO Energy apart is that not only is The One Plan price competitive, it also features some green incentives and a way to lessen the shock of receiving bills, said OVO Energy Managing Director Mark Yemm.

“We’re very competitive and offer 10% GreenPower as standard, 100% carbon neutral. The offer is bill smoothed – meaning it reduces the chance of bill shock – and is paid for via monthly direct debit. If a customer’s account with us is in credit, we’ll even pay them 3% interest reward on the balance,” he said.

Aside from carbon offsetting customers’ electricity usage, Mr Yemm further added that OVO’s move south made sense as the company’s headquarters is located in Melbourne.

“It’s great to be launching in Victoria – since this is where the team is based – and we’re looking forward to serving Victorians with great prices, service, and more renewable energy.”

The One Plan comes with a modest solar feed-in tariff (FiT) of 10.2c/kWh, which is the minimum single rate FiT retailers can offer in Victoria.

OVO Energy is available in most regions across the state, with the exception of customers on the Ausnet distribution network which services areas like Cranbourne and Warragul. It’s said that OVO Energy will be connected to the Ausnet network in the near future, however.

OVO Energy Prices Victoria

Will OVO Energy help Victorians find a better energy deal?

Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes, said the retail market is hugely competitive in Victoria, and companies really need to stand out if they wish to attract attention.

“A major drawcard for OVO Energy is the retailer’s dedication to environmental sustainability, which includes carbon offsetting the electricity usage of its customers, as well as 10% of bills dedicated to supporting the GreenPower initiative,” he said. “OVO clearly has a segment of environmentally-aware consumers in mind, but as long as rates remain low, anyone can benefit.

“The Victorian electricity market has been in need of fresh competition and OVO is giving Victorians a compelling offer to consider. If nothing else, it’s a timely reminder to everyone that you should regularly check and compare bills to make sure you’re still getting good value.”

OVO’s arrival in Victoria comes shortly after GloBird Energy slashed its prices by 20% at a time when any financial help will go a long way to households currently doing it tough.

“Price is going to have a large influence when choosing a power provider, so it’s nice to see a retailer like OVO come along and offer customers bill smoothing in addition to cheap power prices,” said Mr Downes.

“There’s never a bad time to compare energy plans and as more companies line up to fight for our business, there are always going to be great deals out there – Victorians just have to be watchful and ready to pounce when they find an offer that matches their needs.”

Advertisement

Compare OVO Energy Prices in Victoria

Victoria

AGL

EnergyAustralia

Origin Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. The next three tabs feature products exclusively from AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the EnergyAustralia plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower energy network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Image credit: Just dance/Shutterstock.com