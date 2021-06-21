Powershop rolls out carbon neutral plan with new ways to pay

Australia’s greenest energy retailer has switched the way its customers pay for power across the east coast, now offering a simpler approach to billing, previously only available to Victorian customers.

Powershop’s 100% Carbon Neutral plan has rolled out across New South Wales, South Australia and south-east Queensland, forgoing the retailer’s token pre-paid model and shifting to an easier, set and forget billing cycle.

This new approach is claimed to help make Powershop’s competitive deals more accessible for all customers said Powershop’s Chief Customer Officer, Catherine Anderson.

“The change to the Powershop experience means that if a customer doesn’t want to (or can’t) log in or shop for power, they don’t have to,” she said. “Instead, their competitive rates are simply applied when they get their bill – with no need to log in to the Shop to grab discounts before their bill is due. It’s an easy experience with great competitive rates as standard.”

Mirroring the Victorian model, 100% Carbon Neutral in NSW, QLD and SA offers customers variable rates with no exit fees and all carbon emissions generated from a customer’s energy usage is offset at no extra cost.

This deal has replaced the Shopper Market Offer and PowershopLITE plans, offering a monthly billing cycle as opposed to ‘Powerpacks’ which required customers to pre-purchase their electricity every one to three months.

Although it’s a change of scenery for Powershop customers, the new plan does not mean bill-payers can’t buy Powerpacks with limited-edition packs still on offer from time to time, Ms Anderson added.

“For customers that enjoy the Powerpack and shopping experience (as we know many do!) the Shop still offers plenty of ways to grab extra savings, top up your account to work with your budget and support initiatives like GreenPower and environmental/community projects.”

At the time of publication, 100% Carbon Neutral is competitively priced and positioned below the reference price across each state.

Powershop 100% Carbon Neutral Prices

VIC

NSW

QLD

SA Here are the Powershop plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Powershop plans on our database for NSW. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Powershop plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Powershop plans on our database for South Australia. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

How will this impact existing Powershop customers?

100% Carbon Neutral is now the retailer’s flagship product, with Powershop stating some of its Powerpacks – Power Saver and Mega Pack – are set to be retired come July 1. Existing Powershop customers can expect some slight changes to how they interact with their account, however it shouldn’t affect those who prefer to pre-purchase their electricity, at least according to Ms Anderson.

“We still have our Shop, we’ve just made things simpler and tried to provide a wider variety of options to suit our growing customer base. Some Powershoppers love shopping and others are chasing more of a ‘set and forget’ approach to their energy – this new Powershop experience ensures everyone can get what they want with great competitive rates as standard.”

Previously, customers who purchased pre-paid energy with Powershop signed up to the ‘Shopper Market Offer’ in order to access Powerpacks. These Powerpacks could then be bought via the Powershop website or mobile app, allowing customers to track their energy consumption and make adjustments to their usage if need be.

Powerpacks generally offered better discounts, deals and value than the rates offered on the Shopper Market Offer, and as such, encouraged customers to buy energy in advance through the Powershop app, to ensure they were getting the best deal or rates.

If you’re concerned or unsure about how these changes may affect you, it’s best to get in contact with Powershop for more information.

Advertisement

Compare Electricity Providers

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Image credit: Mimadeo/Shutterstock.com