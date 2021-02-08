Powershop introduces carbon neutral plan with new way to pay

Australia’s best known prepaid energy retailer has made some changes to prices and the way its Victorian customers now pay for power.

Powershop just launched a new plan called ‘100% Carbon Offset’, which does away with the company’s prepaid model, where customers would normally have to log in and pre-purchase electricity.

Prior to the 100% Carbon Neutral product, Victorians on the Shopper Market Offer plan would need to buy what’s known as ‘Power Packs’ one to three months in advance in order to receive a discount off usage and supply charges.

The new deal currently sits at 8% less than the Victorian Default Offer (VDO) on the CitiPower network, where all carbon emissions from a customer’s usage are offset at no extra cost.

Owned by Kiwi-based renewables company Meridian Energy, Powershop states that it aims to give customers access to the best rates without having to log in each month to purchase Power Packs.

100% Carbon Neutral is a variable rate plan and requires customers to pay by direct debit. It has no exit fees and bills are to be paid monthly.

What’s changed with Powershop and how does it affect customers?

Canstar Blue reached out to Powershop to gain a better understanding of what all this means for customers. Chief Customer Officer at Powershop, Catherine Anderson, answered the following questions:

What has changed and why?

She said: “From 1 February 2021, our Victorian customers now have access to a new Powershop experience. We’ve heard the call for simplicity and are using the Powershop Shop to focus on the ease of saving for our customers. Thanks to our new competitive rates, there’s now no need to log in to the Shop to grab discounts before your bill is due.

“The new Shop is now all about offering ways to top up your account to support your budget and provides you with new ways to reward you for being a customer – with Specials, savings on your future usage, and the opportunity to support environmental and community initiatives.”

Powershop Electricity Prices

VIC

NSW

QLD

VIC

NSW

QLD

SA

Why has Powershop changed its business model?

“Late last year we, commissioned a piece of research to ask Australian households their thoughts and opinions of energy retailers. One result stood out – over half of households surveyed find the energy market challenging to understand. With a laser focus for transparency and customer empowerment, we saw an opportunity to make our experience even more attuned to our customer’s needs. The new Powershop experience is simple but doesn’t lose those extra special ‘shopping’ moments for even more value on your energy bills.”

Why is Powershop’s new offer in Victoria called ‘100% Carbon Neutral’?

“We’ve chosen to call our new offer Powershop 100% Carbon Neutral because at a fundamental level, before you consider any of the perks, that’s what this offer provides. Carbon neutral energy has never been an ‘add-on’ for us, it’s been a given, and we have been offsetting all the carbon associated with our customers’ energy usage since 2014. No tricks, no need to opt in, just a genuine step towards a greener future for all.

“Our research also found that since the onset of COVID-19, 35% of Australians are more focused on changes they can make to help the environment. Switching to an energy provider that gives you 100% carbon neutral energy is a great way to help reduce your household’s carbon footprint.”

What can Victorians expect with prices?

“We’ve reviewed our rates and have been able to pass on a reduction to the majority of our Victorian residential and business customers from 1 February 2020 – something we, and we believe our Victorian customers, are genuinely happy about.”

How do Powershop customers now “shop” and what’s the benefit?

“The change to the Shop ensures that beyond the new competitive rates, customers also have a way to purchase power with flexibility to suit them and their budget.

“It also provides unique opportunities to be part of a community doing great things together to support the environment and fellow Powershoppers. And finally, it’s a way to celebrate and reward our customers for being loyal part of the Powershop community.”

What about other states?

“We’re looking to implement the new Powershop experience across all states we operate in this year.”

Compare Energy Providers VIC

Victoria

AGL

EnergyAustralia

Victoria

AGL

EnergyAustralia

Origin



Image credit: Syda Productions/Shutterstock.com