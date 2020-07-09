ReAmped Energy makes July price move, other retailers look away now

The energy retailer that keeps cutting prices has done it again – this time waiting for others to make their July 1 changes before adjusting rates once more to ensure it remains the cheapest deal in town.

Like a hunter waiting for its pray to make the first move, ReAmped Energy watched other retailers slash their costs in the annual July 1 energy-price-change-merry-go-round, before knowing exactly what to do to return to the top of energy comparison tables, including Canstar Blue.

It means that ReAmped Energy is – at the time of writing – once again the cheapest provider on Canstar Blue’s database for both Queensland and most parts of New South Wales, based on the standard Default Market Offer usage assumptions for networks in these areas.

Earlier, retailers including Kogan Energy, Simply Energy and Powershop all reduced rates to become far more competitive across the states, taking advantage of reduced wholesale costs to pass savings onto new and/or existing customers. Energy giants Origin, AGL and EnergyAustralia also passed on modest rate reductions.

And in a fashion we’re now accustomed to – ReAmped Energy was waiting to see how the dust settled before revealing its latest move, with savings increased to 25% less than the Reference Price.

Never-before-seen tactics

Canstar Blue energy expert, Simon Downes, said that having a retailer willing to constantly reduce prices in light of competition can only be a good thing for consumers.

“We’ve really never seen anything like this before,” he said. “If you had told me a couple of years ago that we would see a retailer consistency undercutting the competition on price, I never would have believed you. But here we are.

“This is the type of competition everyone wants to see. Well, maybe except for the other retailers who had just reduced their own prices, only to discover it wasn’t enough.

“ReAmped Energy is an online-only retailer and knows how to play the game of jostling for position on comparison websites to ensure it remains the most prominent brand and will therefore attract the most attention. But it backs up this tactic by genuinely delivering great value and customer service.”

