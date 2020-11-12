Red Energy takes off with new Qantas Frequent Flyer promotion

For a limited time only, a new incentive from Aussie-owned retailer Red Energy has landed that helps customers maintain or improve their Qantas Frequent Flyer tier.

New residential customers who sign up between 11 November 2020 and 10 January 2021 to a Qantas Red Saver plan will be able to claim 30 bonus Status Credits for electricity (20) and gas (10).

This deal also features 15,000 Qantas Points for signing up to electricity and gas, as well as two Qantas Points for every $1 in energy costs when bills are paid on time.

A Red Energy spokesperson said: “In partnership with Qantas Frequent Flyer we are incredibly excited to offer up to 30 bonus Status Credits in addition to up to 15,000 bonus Qantas Points when you sign up to a Qantas Red Saver plan. This is for a limited time only and Red Energy is the only energy retailer to offer Qantas Frequent Flyer rewards. We hope it will help customers get away sooner on their next holiday.”

Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes, said this promotion could help Australians make the most out of their summer holidays after what’s been a challenging year.

“On the back of a global pandemic, Red Energy’s deal may be a nice push for Aussies to take a break and get away over the busy Christmas period,” he said.

“Red’s partnership with Qantas has been one of the most innovative and enticing deals between an energy company and third party, especially for those who frequently travel for business. Like most things this year, however, it’s been curtailed by the pandemic.

“Though, hopefully as Australia starts to open up again and we start to travel more, customers can once again benefit from a great value-add benefit.”

At the time of publication, a one-way economy ticket from Brisbane to Hamilton Island requires just 8,000 Qantas Points.

Visit Red Energy’s website for the full terms and conditions of this promotion.

What are Qantas Status Credits and how do they work?

Status Credits determine a customer’s Qantas Frequent Flyer tier, which is available across multiple airliners, including Qantas, Jetstar, Emirates and Oneworld. Most Qantas Frequent Flyer customers usually start on a Bronze tier, and by earning Status Credits, customers can improve to Silver, Gold, Platinum or Platinum One tiers. The higher the tier, the better the rewards and privileges.

Image credits: EQRoy/Shutterstock.com, Red Energy