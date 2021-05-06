Rooftop solar surges as more Aussies install bigger systems

Advertisement

Latest data from the Australian Energy Council (AEC) revealed that consumer affection for solar is rising, as Aussies choose bigger and more advanced rooftop solar systems.

According to the AEC’s quarterly Solar Report, the average solar system installed for residential and small business customers grew from 2.65 kilowatts (kW) in January 2012 to a height of 8.86kW in December 2020.

AEC Chief Executive Sarah McNamara said tens of thousands of Aussies continue to reap the benefits of solar as the data showed a steady uplift of installations in each state.

“The report tells the story of solar installation across the country and shows the number of new monthly installations are likely to exceed 85,000 for the January to March 2021 quarter,” she said.

“New South Wales continues to lead the states with more than 24,400 new installations and 194MW of total installed solar capacity added in the first quarter of 2021.”

The Australian Energy Council is an industry body which represents 21 electricity and natural gas businesses in the retail and wholesale markets.

Average solar system size

Below is a graph of the average size of solar systems in kilowatts from January 2012 to January 2021.

Source: Clean Energy Regulator data, Australian Energy Council analysis, April 2021.

Solar battery popularity increases

Australia has also seen a rapid increase in solar storage solutions, with solar battery installations skyrocketing since 2014. The AEC Report mentions state government incentives and schemes for adopting storage technology to solar systems has helped make batteries more accessible and affordable for consumers.

Here’s a snapshot of how quickly solar battery numbers have soared in Australia since 2014, according to the AEC:

2014: 693

693 2015: 537

537 2016: 1,568

1,568 2017: 4,650

4,650 2018: 5,689

5,689 2019: 8,562

8,562 2020: 9,270

9,270 2021: 1,397 (as of 31 March 2021)

“The adoption of battery storage is also growing with almost 1,400 units installed in 2021 so far. When comparing the uptake of battery installations with rooftop solar by state, South Australia and New South Wales lead, accounting for around 25 and 23 per cent of total installations,” said Sarah McNamara.

Image credits: Adam Calaitzis/Shutterstock.com, Australian Energy Council