South Australian support for electric vehicles shifts up a gear

A recent survey from a leading motoring group found that more than three quarters of South Australians would consider buying an electric vehicle (EV).

The Royal Automobile Association (RAA) revealed that 78 per cent of 550 drivers surveyed would ditch petrol for electric in the near future, despite only a quarter of motorists stating they’d stepped behind the wheel of an EV before.

“These vehicles are at the forefront of discussions being had around reducing greenhouse gas emissions, so it’s no surprise motorists are weighing them up,’’ RAA spokeswoman Kerry Bowles said.

“Governments around the world are also setting deadlines for the sale of new fossil fuelled vehicles in coming years, and with more EV models being produced it’s no wonder drivers are considering their buying options going forward.’’

To put EV popularity in perspective, RAA research from just over 12 months ago revealed that only 42 per cent of South Australians would consider buying an electric car as their next vehicle. This research also found that reducing pollution and government provision of public charging stations were the most encouraging factors to influence SA drivers to shift to electric, at 63 and 59 per cent respectively.

These latest RAA findings come as the state government proposes a $3,000 subsidy for consumers who purchase an EV. While this proposal is still being discussed, such a move could see the implementation of an Electric Vehicle Road User Charge delayed by up to five years (up to 1 July 2027), or until electric vehicle sales reach 30 per cent of new motor vehicle sales in SA, whichever is earlier.

A similar EV road user tax was introduced in Victoria earlier this year, and is expected to leave drivers in the state out of pocket an extra $330 a year on average.

The South Australian government currently has a set target of 100 per cent of new car sales being electric by 2035.

Despite a shift in attitude towards EVs, only 0.16 per cent of light vehicle registrations in SA were electric as of August 2021, as reported by the Electric Vehicle Council.

More charging options for SA EV drivers

As interest in EVs continues to rise in SA, it’s prompted the need for more fast-charging infrastructure to be rolled out. To meet these needs, RAA has announced the launch of an EV fast-charging outlet for households as part of its solar and battery services.

Ms Bowles added: “Home EV chargers can be almost 10 times more powerful for energising EVs than regular wall outlets. By having a Home EV charger – valued from $1550 and installation $800 – plugged in each evening, you’ll be ready to go with a full charge in the morning. This helps overcome range anxiety, a key factor discouraging many motorists from switching to EVs.

“And if you have solar panels and are plugged in during daylight you could potentially be refuelling for free.’’

To check out this home EV charger package, head to RAA’s website.

What is the RAA?

The RAA is a South Australian-based motoring group that offers a wide range of services, including roadside assist, car insurance and personal loans, to name just a few. The group has also teamed up with Simply Energy as part of its motoring club deals, where RAA members can bag a better deal on electricity.

Check out the pricing for Simply Energy in South Australia below.

Image credit: antoniodiaz/Shutterstock.com