Simply Energy plans now come with carbon neutral power as standard

If reducing your carbon footprint is high on the to-do list, then one of Australia’s fastest growing retailers may be the green choice you’ve been searching for.

Simply Energy is now offering carbon neutral plans at no extra cost to new customers, meaning Aussies won’t need to opt in as it’s built in as standard.

This means that any carbon emissions from customers’ power usage will be offset by Simply Energy. To do so, the company will purchase accredited certificates from green energy initiatives that help reduce or negate the release of carbon dioxide (CO2).

Simply Energy CEO, Shannon Hyde, said customers are showing a lot of interest in carbon neutral energy, but aren’t too keen on paying for it.

“From January this year, all new Simply Energy customers will be on a carbon neutral plan. No opt ins. No extra costs. This is just how we’re going to deliver energy from now onwards,” he said.

“Energy customers know that being sustainable is currently an active choice and that energy retailers will often make them pay extra for it. We don’t think that’s fair. Customers shouldn’t have to foot the bill for the carbon neutral transition. If we are going to reach carbon neutrality, energy companies need to play their part. That’s why all new Simply Energy customers will be automatically put on to a carbon neutral plan at no extra cost to them.”

Mr Hyde explained the reality of powering homes in Australia still comes from energy that’s sourced primarily from fossil fuels, such as coal, however going carbon neutral helps move to a more sustainable future.

“We can’t guarantee that all the energy our customers use will be from renewables. But we can guarantee that any energy used by our customers will be matched and offset with the purchase of certificates from energy generation projects that absorb or abate the production of CO2,” he said.

Customers in New South Wales, Victoria, south east Queensland and South Australia can sign up to Simply Energy’s carbon neutral deals. This initiative also applies to Simply Energy’s natural gas plans in NSW, VIC, SA and Western Australia. Existing customers should contact Simply Energy to talk through their options.

How do carbon neutral plans work and why should customers care?

Shannon Hyde added: “For every tonne of carbon emissions generated by our customers’ energy use, we purchase one tonne of emission offsets in the form of certificates from projects that absorb or decrease the production of CO2 and meet the standards set by Climate Active, the government-backed organisation supporting and certifying businesses to go carbon neutral. The certificates we’ve sourced so far range from hydropower plants to wind farms, including our very own Canunda Wind Farm in South Australia that is owned by our parent company ENGIE.

“The retail energy market overall is seeing a massive shift towards consumer support for renewables. Not only because people know we have to deal with climate change but because they understand that renewables are just as secure, stable and cost effective as traditional sources of power.

“But there is also a recognition that the switch to 100 per cent renewables won’t happen overnight and that carbon offsets play a role during the transition. Customers want to know that through their home energy they’re not contributing to global emissions. Carbon offsets are a way to do this.

“Customers are rightly questioning why they should have to pay a premium to be on a carbon neutral plan. Rightly, they just think it should be part of the deal.”

A bunch of providers currently offering carbon neutral plans at no extra cost include AGL, EnergyAustralia, Energy Locals, Enova Energy, Nectr, OVO Energy and Powershop. Depending on the retailer, customers may have to enquire and opt in as oppose to it being built-in as standard.

Does carbon neutral mean higher energy prices?

Choosing a company that offers carbon neutral energy is a huge bonus, however bill-payers shouldn’t feel guilted into paying higher electricity prices if their budgets don’t permit them to do so, said Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes.

“Given how topical green energy is, it’s not surprising to see retailers introduce carbon neutral products, but often it’s a case of paying a small fee to do so, which is what makes Simply Energy’s proposal very appealing to Aussie consumers,” he said.

“Having your energy usage offset at no extra cost is a big deal for many households, especially as conversations within the industry shift towards providing cleaner energy. Although, carbon neutral energy isn’t technically sourced from renewable power, it is a way for customers and retailers alike to invest in a sustainable future.

“Just don’t forget to check the base rates of a plan, this way you’ll know if you’re being charged inflated prices to cover the costs of going carbon neutral. Simply Energy is already known to offer competitive rates as well as unconditional discounts, which get bigger if you’re a member of a participating auto club.”

