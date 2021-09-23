Aussies with solar are saving up to $2,500 a year on energy

Bill-conscious Australians are turning to solar to help reduce electricity costs by up to $2,500 a year, according to an emerging power retailer.

Aussie-owned Discover Energy has revealed the average household with a solar and battery system can save more than $200 a month when joining its Virtual Power Plant (VPP) network.

A VPP is a smart energy network that connects solar customers to other rooftop solar systems and batteries within their community. These networks create a mini grid where energy retailers use cloud-based software to monitor a customer’s electricity usage, store their excess power and sell it back to the grid during peak demand periods in return for credits on their bills.

These capabilities are all about giving consumers the power to make a difference, not only in lowering their bills, but also making a positive impact to the environment, Discover Energy’s CEO and Co-Founder Anson Zhang explained.

“Our vision is for a greener, more sustainable Australia and with the abundance of sunshine we receive, solar is a no-brainer,” he said. “When we launched Discover Energy’s VPP offering we wanted to ensure consumers were rewarded for going green, so we designed the software to accurately predict future energy prices, enabling consumers to sell back stored energy at the best rates.

“Aussies are seeing the benefits of greener energy and 94 per cent of our VPP customers are turning bills into credits at an average of $85.65 per month. They’re literally making money in their sleep.”

Despite the potential savings however, it appears the concept of a VPP is still unknown territory to many, with Discover Energy sharing that 42 per cent of Aussies were still unaware the technology even existed.

The retailer also revealed that majority of Australians (82%) believed renewable energy is the key to a greener future, while 67 per cent of consumers stated they were planning to invest in solar.

What is Discover Energy’s VPP and how does it work?

Discover Energy’s VPP uses cloud-based software to allow its solar and battery system customers the option to trade their excess energy. To access the retailer’s VPP, you’ll first need to ensure your solar battery system and inverter are compatible with Discover Energy’s software. According to its website, Discover Energy’s VPP is compatible with SolarEdge, Huawei, GoodWe, Sungrow and AlphaESS products.

Once your solar-powered home is connected to the VPP, your battery will begin storing your excess electricity. Through it’s connection to Discover Energy’s cloud software, your solar inverter will be able to keep track of the peak and off-peak pricing times for exporting it when power is in demand. During peak pricing periods, the software will automatically send your exports for you. Customers can then track their exports and see their income statements as they come in through the Discover Energy Insights mobile app.

To sign up to Discover Energy’s VPP network you’ll need to enquire on its website. Customers must have an eligible solar and battery system to join the VPP network.

Is Discover Energy worth switching to?

Discover Energy is an electricity and gas provider that services New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and south-east Queensland. The retailer claims to provide innovative and solar-focused energy solutions, including its VPP network. Discover Energy has several electricity deals in the market, with a selection of gas products also on offer for customers in QLD, SA and NSW.

Image credit: Gold Picture/Shutterstock.com