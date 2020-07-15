Sumo swoops on competition in QLD with cheap new deal

Victorian-based retailer Sumo has swooped on competition in Queensland with a deal that’s bound to help ease household budgets.

Sumo is now one of a few small providers shaking up things in the south east, which has recently been headlined by ReAmped Energy and OVO Energy battling over cheapest prices across the Energex network.

The ‘Sumo Assure Advantage’ plan will see Queenslanders bag 24% off the Reference Price, which is currently the state’s second cheapest electricity deal, according to Canstar Blue’s database.

In addition to cut-price rates, a $60 bill credit is also on offer to customers who sign up before July 21, 2020.

Sumo Assure Advantage is a no lock-in contract with no exit fees and comes with variable rates, as well as a monthly billing option.

Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief Simon Downes said that Sumo’s entrance to QLD will surely raise some eyebrows, particularly at a time where local competition is heating up.

“What we’re seeing from Sumo is good value, compared to some offers currently available from other retailers in the increasingly competitive QLD market,” said Mr Downes.

Founded in 2016, Sumo has built a reputation as being a bundled home utility provider, providing customers additional discounts for combining their electricity plan with gas or internet, which tends to be their unique selling point, according to Mr Downes.

“Sumo is known for bundled discounts for electricity, gas and internet, and while these can offer some further bang for buck, it’s important to check you’re getting a good deal on each separate service,” he said.

“The problem with bundles is that it makes comparing apples with apples more difficult and makes customers less likely to shop around.”

Image credit: chuyuss/Shutterstock.com