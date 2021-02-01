Sumo drops prices in Victoria but ditches fixed rate plans

Advertisement

Rounding up the month of January, Melbourne-based retailer Sumo has dropped its energy prices by up to seven per cent in Melbourne.

Power plans – Sumo Assure and Sumo Freedom – are now considerably cheaper thanks to a reduction in electricity usage rates and supply charges for residential customers living on the Citipower network.

The Sumo Assure and Sumo Freedom deals now sit at seven per cent and five per cent below the Victorian Default Offer (VDO) respectively, which is a yearly price difference of up to $92.

What’s more is that Sumo has ditched its fixed rate energy plans in New South Wales and Victoria, known as ‘Sumo Lite’, which was also available in natural gas.

Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes, explained that Sumo’s revamped prices are likely a result of notable changes to the VDO coming into effect at the start of 2021.

“It’s a great time for Victorians to bag a better deal on their energy as prices have fallen since the default tariff became notably cheaper, and retailers like Sumo are passing on some savings,” he said.

“Another factor can be attributed to lower wholesale rates across the eastern states, whereby power has become much cheaper for retailers to buy, which is then often passed on to consumers.

“While Sumo’s deals are priced fairer now, there are still more competitive plans out there for Victorians who simply want the cheapest price.”

Sumo is best known as a bundled home utility provider, meaning it also offers internet plans in addition to electricity and gas. Customers in Victoria signing up to Sumo’s cheapest energy deal – Sumo Assure – must do so online and pay by direct debit.

Sumo Electricity Plans

Here are the Sumo plans on our database for NSW, Victoria and Queensland. Be sure to click on your state to see current prices.

