Tango Energy Solar Plus offers Victorians huge 20c feed-in tariff

Melbourne-based Tango Energy has given solar customers in Victoria a deal to ponder, offering a massive feed-in tariff of 20 cents per kilowatt hour (c/kWh).

The Solar Plus plan is currently offering the highest solar feed-in tariff (FiT) in Victoria, on par with Origin’s Solar Boost Plus.

However, Tango’s deal does come with a catch in that customers must purchase their solar system through the retailer and the premium FiT rate only applies to the first 3.5kWh of exported energy per day, reverting to 10.2c/kWh thereafter.

Origin’s Solar Boost Plus also offers 20c/kWh to Victorians provided they purchase a system through Origin Energy.

To put Tango’s and Origin’s 20c/kWh feed-in tariffs into perspective, the next best belongs to Momentum Energy at 13.5c/kWh and Click Energy at 12c/kWh for residential customers on a single rate tariff.

Tango Energy is known for its GreenPower credentials, as well as earning Canstar Blue’s 2018 Most Satisfied Customers Award for electricity providers in Victoria.

Solar Plus comes with fixed rates for 12 months and has no exit fees or lock-in contract. For full terms and conditions, visit Tango Energy’s website.

Tango Energy Solar Plus Prices

Here is the Tango Energy Solar Plus plan on our database. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. This table includes a product from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

How can solar customers get the best deal?

To make the most out of solar, it’s worth considering more features of an energy plan than just the feed-in tariff, such as the electricity usage rates and customer service, explained Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes.

He said: “A higher feed-in tariff can be very appealing for solar customers, but just make sure the FiT isn’t hiding inflated base rates as well as the level of customer service provided. Luckily for Victorians though, Tango Energy has faired very well in Canstar Blue’s Customer Satisfaction Awards of late, even taking out first place in 2018.

“Still, it’s important to pay special attention to providers with headlining feed-in tariffs as there’ll likely be conditions to be satisfied, such as buying panels through a third-party installer, or the premium FiT rate only applying to a designated portion of electricity exported per day.

“Keep in mind that customers who already have solar won’t be able to sign up to Tango’s Solar Plus, so if that’s the case, it’s best to shop around for a deal that’s not only offering a decent feed-in tariff, but also low rates. This deal could be suitable for customers thinking about investing in solar given that Tango Energy takes care of everything from consultation to installation.”

Advertisement

Compare VIC Solar Plans

Here are some of the cheapest solar-specific deals from the retailers on our database. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. We show one product per retailer, listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. This table includes products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

Image credits: chinasong/Shutterstock.com, Tango Energy