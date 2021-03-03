Energy prices are down but Victorians could be saving even more

Energy prices have crashed by up to 16% in Victoria over the last two years, new analysis from Canstar Blue shows. But relatively few households are really taking advantage.

The research found that Victorians are now saving between $211 and $253 a year on average energy costs compared to July 2019, depending on where in the state they live. However, the vast majority of bill-payers are not connected with one of the cheapest providers.

The notable savings have been made possible by favourable wholesale conditions, as well as fierce competition in the retail market, with at least 25 providers for Victorians to choose from. This has led to a reduction in the state’s regulated price cap, the Victorian Default Offer (VDO), but the Canstar Blue analysis shows that all consumers could now be benefiting.

However, it’s not the big names that are currently offering the cheapest power prices, with brands like GloBird Energy, Powerclub, Tango Energy and Kogan Energy leading the pack, explained Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes.

“The big retailers still dominate the market, but it’s the small players that most people won’t even have heard of that are usually offering the absolutely rock-bottom prices,” said Mr Downes.

“As of now, we see deals that are up to 19 per cent cheaper than the VDO, but many customers are simply not taking advantage and reducing their bills as much as they could be. While some retailers have passed on notable price reductions without consumers having to do anything, the truth is that the very best deals will be achieved by those who engage in the market and shop around.”

Mr Downes refers to GloBird Energy’s EasySave product as an example of one of the budget deals currently on offer, which has variable rates and sits well below the VDO. This plan requires payment by direct debit with credit card and customers must sign up to e-billing and digital communications.

GloBird Energy is an Australian-owned power company that sells electricity and natural gas to households in New South Wales, Victoria, south east Queensland and South Australia. According to Victoria’s energy regulator, GloBird Energy only has roughly 36,000 electricity customers as of June 2020.

2019 vs 2021: Electricity Price Comparison

Canstar Blue research has found that energy bills have decreased considerably since the VDO came into effect in July 2019. We’ve listed the average and lowest annual prices below for 2019 and 2021 across each Victorian electricity distribution network.

Citipower

Here’s what we found on the Citipower distribution network, which covers central Melbourne and the inner suburbs.

Average Annual Cost Citipower July 2019 $1,428 March 2021 $1,217 Price Difference $211 Lowest Annual Cost Citipower July 2019 $1,143 (14% Less Than VDO) March 2021 $1,034 (19% Less Than VDO) Price Difference $109

These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. The Lowest Annual Costs for July 2019 are compared to what the VDO was at that time. Accurate as of 3 March 2021.

Jemena

The table below is applicable to customers living in north west Melbourne in areas like Footscray and Tullamarine on the Jemena network.

Average Annual Cost Jemena July 2019 $1,518 March 2021 $1,265 Price Difference $253 Lowest Annual Cost Jemena July 2019 $1,182 (15% Less Than VDO) February 2021 $1,095 (18% Less Than VDO) Price Difference $87

These costs are based on the Jemena network in Victoria but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. The Lowest Annual Costs for July 2019 are compared to what the VDO was at that time. Accurate as of 3 March 2021.

Powercor

Information below applies to customers living on the Powercor distribution network, which covers western Victoria, including Ballarat, Bendigo and Geelong.

Average Annual Cost Powercor July 2019 $1,537 March 2021 $1,304 Price Difference $233 Lowest Annual Cost Powercor July 2019 $1,184 (16% Less Than VDO) February 2021 $1,119 (18% Less Than VDO) Price Difference $65

These costs are based on the Powercor network in Victoria but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. The Lowest Annual Costs for July 2019 are compared to what the VDO was at that time. Accurate as of 3 March 2021.

Ausnet

Here are the details for households connected to the Ausnet zone that covers eastern Victoria, including areas like Morwell, Sale and Warragul.

Average Annual Cost Ausnet July 2019 $1,667 March 2021 $1,431 Price Difference $236 Lowest Annual Cost Ausnet July 2019 $1,240 (19% Less Than VDO) February 2021 $1,218 (19% Less Than VDO) Price Difference $22

These costs are based on the Ausnet network in Victoria but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. The Lowest Annual Costs for July 2019 are compared to what the VDO was at that time. Accurate as of 3 March 2021.

United Energy

The table below applied to customers on the United Energy network in areas such as Frankston, the Mornington Peninsula and Rosebud.

Average Annual Cost United Energy July 2019 $1,483 March 2021 $1,259 Price Difference $224 Lowest Annual Cost United Energy July 2019 $1,101 (20% Less Than VDO) February 2021 $1,044 (21% Less Than VDO) Price Difference $57

These costs are based on the United Energy network in Victoria but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. The Lowest Annual Costs for July 2019 are compared to what the VDO was at that time. Accurate as of 3 March 2021.

How many Victorians are getting the best energy prices?

According to the Essential Services Commission (ESC), only 22 per cent of residential electricity customers in Victoria were with medium or small retailers in mid-2020. This includes the likes of GloBird Energy, as well as a number of other providers that are currently offering cheaper prices across the state.

Here’s a list of retailers by market share in Victoria as of 30 June 2020:

AGL: 22%

22% Origin: 17%

17% EnergyAustralia: 15%

15% Simply Energy: 9%

9% Red Energy: 9%

9% Lumo Energy: 5%

5% Medium retailers: 21%

21% Small retailers: 1%

The ESC refers to medium retailers as brands such as Alinta Energy, Dodo, Momentum Energy and Powershop, while small retailers represent companies like 1st Energy, Diamond Energy and People Energy.

More than half of Victorians are with the big three – AGL, Origin and EnergyAustralia – despite five of the cheapest deals currently on the Canstar Blue database belonging to some less familiar brands.

“Victorians receive electricity from the same poles and wires as their neighbours, so it’s mind-boggling that tens of thousands of households are still with more expensive companies, or are simply paying the default price for power when there are so many cheaper deals out there,” Mr Downes said.

“The ESC reported that more than 125,000 customers in mid-2020 were still on less-competitive standard contracts, paying prices equal to the VDO.

“While prices have dropped across the board during the past two years, there are greater savings to be had by switching providers in search of the absolutely cheapest deals. All it takes is a few minutes of your time to compare energy plans, which could end up saving you hundreds of dollars a year.”

