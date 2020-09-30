Energy efficiency program helps Victorians cut back power costs

Advertisement

In what could be mistaken for happenstance, Victorians stuck at home in 2020 may be happy to know that 2019’s energy efficiency efforts could really pay off given current circumstances.

The latest report by the Victorian Energy Upgrades (VEU) program has revealed that approximately four million energy efficient LED lights were installed in Victoria last year.

These changes are said to have rewarded more than 270,000 households and businesses in the state, in both metropolitan and regional areas.

The Essential Services Commission’s program director, Jeff Cefai, brought to light the overall benefits of the program, since its start in 2009.

“Over 57 million tonnes of greenhouse gases have been saved over the last decade through the program – that’s the equivalent of all 4.8 million cars in Victoria not emitting greenhouse gas for four years,” he said.

“With the installation of more efficient LED lights, households and businesses could see an annual saving in energy costs by up to $110 and $3,700 respectively.”

How can Victorians save on power in 2020?

While the Victorian Energy Upgrades program continues in 2020, its website states that Stage 4 restrictions in Melbourne have prevented some upgrades from going ahead.

Not only that, but recent data from Canstar Blue has suggested that Victorians working from home could see their energy bills rise by as much as 45%, due to pricey appliance running costs.

However, electricity cost savings could be much easier to access than most people think, at least according to Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes.

“It’s a good day when anyone in Australia wises up to the energy saving qualities of the often overlooked LED light bulb, and it’s always good to see state governments doing their part to make that happen, but Victorians in particular need to know it’s not their only way out of bill shock.

“For customers in Melbourne on expensive standing offers, there’s more than $300 in annual power savings that can be accessed by simply comparing their plan against others available in their area.

“With so many of us working from home, now’s a better time than ever to find out what you could save.”

Image credit: Timallenphoto/Shutterstock.com