Will your energy supply be interrupted by COVID-19?

Fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has led to some drastic measures which are impacting key infrastructure, such as Australia’s energy grids. While our networks are experiencing an increase in demand, many of the nation’s distribution companies and industry bodies have announced they’re doing everything possible to keep the power on. In this article, we’ll take a look at whether or not there’s cause for concern, as well as list some helpful information during these extraordinary times.

Will your energy supply be interrupted?

Energy distributors are well-equipped and trained to handle adverse situations such as the current COVID-19 pandemic. It’s unlikely that electricity or gas supply will be interrupted to households and businesses, however distribution companies have stated that customers should anticipate longer call waiting times, as well as delayed response times for crews to attend non-critical jobs.

Any customers experiencing a fault, interruption or loss of supply should contact their relevant energy distributor. For any life-threatening emergencies, such as fallen powerlines, call 000.

Additional pressures are being placed on the energy sector as the nation responds to the fast moving COVID-19 threat. It’s important in these times that Australia’s energy systems and markets continue to operate safely and securely:https://t.co/3o8svkHziq — AEMC (@the_AEMC) March 26, 2020

A statement from the Energy Minister

Energy Minister Angus Taylor stated that COVID-19 is testing power grids and networks but assured Aussies the energy sector is well-equipped to handle the increased demand.

“One of my top priorities will always be to keep the lights on for Australian families and businesses,” Minister Taylor said.

“At the same time, governments and industry are working closely together to make sure there is no disruption to energy supplies and that the sector is following the best practice approaches to infection control to keep their workforce safe.

“The energy sector is good at responding to disruptions. The industry has well-established risk management, emergency management, and business continuity plans, which are regularly tested and improved.

“Ministers also agreed to work together to coordinate any potential emergency responses, and to work with industry to remove barriers that might be making it more difficult for the industry to respond.”

During these unprecedented times of uncertainty, energy networks are doing everything they can to keep the power on, gas flowing and the energy system safe. Read more: https://t.co/jjAdpz3j1S#electricity #gas #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/NtPXmSuqWK — Energy Networks (@EnergyNetworkAu) March 25, 2020

Calling your energy distributor about a supply fault

It’s important to remember that energy distributors are the companies customers will need to contact if there is a supply issue, not retailers who are in charge of billing. Here is a list of faults contact numbers for electricity distributors in each state:

State Distributor Contact number NSW Ausgrid 13 13 88 NSW Endeavour Energy 13 10 03 NSW Essential Energy 13 20 80 VIC Citipower 13 12 80 VIC Powercor 13 24 12 VIC Jemena 13 16 26 VIC Ausnet Services 13 17 99 VIC United Energy 13 20 99 QLD Energex 13 62 62 QLD Ergon Energy 13 22 96 SA SA Power Networks 13 13 66 WA Western Power 13 13 51 WA Horizon Power 13 23 51 TAS TasNetworks 13 20 04 ACT EvoEnergy 13 10 93 NT Power and Water Corporation 1800 245 092

Will planned power outages still go ahead?

Yes, planned power outages will still take place as maintenance to energy networks is still necessary during this period. Energy Networks Australia CEO, Andrew Dillon, mentioned in a statement that while scheduled electricity outages may be a nuisance, they are vital to ensuring a safe and secure energy system.

“We understand many customers are working from home during this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, however, to ensure you are able to continue to have power for weeks to come, critical maintenance must continue,” Mr Dillon said.

“It is likely that restrictions relating to COVID-19 will continue for several months. Networks are doing everything they can to minimise disruption while these urgent works are undertaken.

“For some critical work, power will be disrupted for a few hours. This is designed to avoid potentially catastrophic faults that could cause long term outages and put customer safety at risk.

“Please respect the crews performing these works, they are doing so to protect you and your families and ensure the safe and reliable supply of energy.”

Mr Dillon said steps would be taken to minimise interruptions as well as ensuring critical infrastructure, like hospitals, would have secure supplies.

“We ask for your patience as networks continue to carry out critical works,” he said.

1/2 We’ve had some questions about why we're continuing to conduct planned outages in the context of the community’s response to COVID-19. Planned outages allow our crews to safely maintain the electricity network so we can keep delivering reliable power to homes and businesses. pic.twitter.com/RFcfR2xoeJ — CitiPower (@CitiPower) March 17, 2020

Are energy bills going to rise?

As mentioned earlier, energy distributors maintain the grids and networks in a particular area to ensure power supply is stable and uninterrupted. Anything related to energy bills will be a matter for energy retailers, who deal with account details and general customer enquiries. Customers who are at home more during the COVID-19 crisis should expect energy costs to be higher than normal as household power consumption increases.

If you’d like to know more about the additional costs of working from home or support being offered by retailers, visit our helpful pages below:

Is it a good time to switch energy providers?

Look, we get it. Right now, you probably have more important things on your mind, and that’s perfectly fine. But if you’re reluctant to switch energy providers in fear of losing or disrupting power to your home, then you needn’t be. Changing energy providers has nothing to do with your power supply, and is generally taken care of by the company you’re looking to switch to. This makes the whole process a breeze, especially when paperwork is the last thing on your mind. Check out some of the cheapest deals in your state below.

NSW

VIC

QLD

Image credit: urbans/Shutterstock.com