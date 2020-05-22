AFL players take to Fortnite for $100,000 charity game stream

As if Fortnite didn’t already blow us away earlier – housing an exclusive first viewing of a trailer for Christopher Nolan’s new movie “Tenet”- AFL stars and popular Fortnite players will each be taking to the platform to be the “AFL Stream King”, all in good faith to send $100,000 to the charities of the winner’s choice.

The AFL Gamers Network will be hosting the event and it’s likely to be a fun time for both gamers and non-gamers alike. Games like Call of Duty, Fortnite and FIFA are played on the AFL Gamers Network YouTube channel

Originally founded as Australian sports were put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the AFL Gamers Network has grown into being a great introduction to the video game world for footy fans.

From 7pm AEST on Friday, 22 May, we’ll be able to see AFL players face off against other players and Fortnite pros, teaming up with some and blasting away at others.

40 AFL players and 40 of Australia’s best Fortnite gamers will be taking to the online Battle Royale game in pairs to fight to be the AFL “Stream King”.

Here’s some of the footy players appearing in tonight’s AFL Stream King:

Lion’s Mitch Robinson

Melbourne’s Jack Viney

Port Adelaide’s Connor Rozee

Collingwood’s Jaidyn Stephenson

Sydney’s Nick Blakey

The Hawk’s James Sicily

On top of this, you’ll be able to see Australia’s biggest stars in gaming coming on for the stream, including:

Muselk (Elliott Watkins)

Loserfruit (Kathleen Belsten)

Lachlan (Lachlan Ross Power)

MrFreshAsian (Harley Campbell)

x2Twins (Jesse and Jordan Eckley)

What’s on the line?

Firstly, the title of “Stream King” is on the line, with the total of 80 players gunning for it. Beyond this, the stream is all in good fun and to raise funds for the winner’s chosen charities.

The duo in first place gets $50,000 to send to the charity of their choice. Second place gets $30,000 to send to a charity, third place gets $15,000 to send to a charity, and fourth place gets $5,000.

How can I watch the AFL Stream King?

You’ll be able to catch all of the action on YouTube, between 7pm and 9pm on Friday, 22 May 2020. Here’s where you can catch it live on YouTube, and you can watch it live here on Twitch.tv. The players will also have their own streams of the game going on, so we’ll likely see Muselk, Loserfruit and the x2Twins streaming on their own Twitch.tv accounts.

It’s easy to access, and you can catch it all for free. However, to get the most out of this and other streams coming up, you’ll need a consistent internet plan.

Advertisement

What NBN plan is right for me?

Not everybody needs the high speeds necessary for competitive gaming. NBN 25 plans offer download speeds of up to 25Mbps and should be fine for all kinds of online streaming. They’re even great for dipping your toe into gaming, but they’re not really optimal for high speeds and competitive play against other gamers.

If you’re a big gamer, consider getting on board with a faster NBN 50 or even a premium NBN 100 plan.