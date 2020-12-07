This year has been great for gamers. With the much-anticipated release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and some massive games launching in the November-December period, 2020 has been an excellent time to pick up a controller.

Leading into the Christmas season you’re likely to be looking to pick up some new titles, either for yourself or your loved ones. So, what recent games shouldn’t you miss out on? We’ve put together some highlights in this article.

Cyberpunk 2077 – One of the year’s most anticipated games

If you’ve spent any time in gaming circles in the past few years, you would have heard about Cyberpunk 2077. From the developers of The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077 is a first person roleplaying game. You create your own character named V, choose their backstory, looks and skills, and are thrust into the drama and underground dealings of Night City.

Crime is vibrant in this massive world and you have a stake in every part of it. From what we’ve seen so far, the game has a lot of quests and missions to offer, and it’s got an interesting dystopian art style and colour pallet. Gameplay consists of shooting and driving, looking like a story-rife Grand Theft Auto.

How can I get Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 will be launching on December 10 in Australia with an R18+ rating, available for pre-order now. The game is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S devices. If you’d like to pre-order it on an Xbox console, follow the link below to do so from the Xbox Store. This saves you the hassle of having to need a physical copy.

Shop Online with Xbox^

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Intense FPS gameplay

How could you miss Call of Duty? One of the most renowned gaming franchises in history, Call of Duty released its newest edition “Black Ops Cold War” in November. It’s a gripping, action-packed adventure through an espionage-filled narrative on the single-player side of things, plus the same casual multiplayer we’ve come to expect from Call of Duty on the multiplayer side.

It’s even got a wave-based Zombies mode, for players eager to go up against one of the series’ most beloved game modes. You’ll love Black Ops: Cold War if you’re after a casual first person shooter that’s easy to pick up, but hard to put down. For more info, read our Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War review.

How can I get Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is out now and available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S devices, but comes with a MA15+ rating. You can pick up Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on an Xbox device by following the link below.

Shop Online with Xbox^

Advertisement

Want games but don’t know where to start? Consider Xbox Game Pass

Gaming is an overwhelming thing to get into. There’s so much variety to chose from and so much confusion about what consoles will run what games. But fret not, for there’s an easy to use service you can get, which includes a range of games for a low price – the Xbox Game Pass.

The Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox consoles and PCs, giving you access to hundreds of games as a subscription service – like Netflix, but for games. The best part is that your first month will only set you back $1, no matter if you’re an Xbox or PC gamer. You can pick up the Xbox Game Pass by following the link below.

Shop Online with Xbox^

Assassins Creed Valhalla – Vikings and Assassins collide

If you’re a fan of roleplaying games and love mystery in a historical setting, Assassins Creed Valhalla might be right for you. Set during the ‘Dark Ages’ in England, Valhalla follows the story of a Viking named Eivor, and their quest to settle in a new land.

This game is incredibly long, so long in fact that it’s comparable to having several seasons of a show to binge, but allowing you to play at your own pace. There’s lots of mystery to unfold and story to be told in the latest Assassins Creed, and Valhalla works well for newcomers to the series and long time fans alike.

How can I get Assassins Creed Valhalla?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S devices. It makes a great game to chip away at with tonnes of content to be played, and doesn’t demand too much attention from you. You can pick it up from the Xbox store below, and have it downloaded to your Xbox device.

Shop Online with Xbox^

Immortals Fenyx Rising – Greek mythology ready to explore

Immortals Fenyx Rising might not be a game you’ve heard much about, but it’s worth considering if you’re after an innocent, clashy and puzzle-filled adventure. Developed by a team that had previously worked on Assassins Creed titles, Immortals Fenyx Rising borrows from games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in creating an artsy and stylised world, centred around Greek mythology and the gods of the Greek pantheon.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

How can I get Immortals Fenyx Rising?

Released on December 2, Immortals Fenyx Rising is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S devices, with an M rating. If you’d like to pick it up for your Xbox device, you can follow the link below to purchase it.

Shop Online with Xbox^

Love gaming? Get an internet plan to match

Whether gaming is a casual pastime, hobby, or a even a job, one of the biggest things you’ll need is a decent internet connection. Without a worthwhile internet connection, you’ll be left in the dust when competing against other players, and downloading games and updates will stretch into hours, perhaps even days!

Don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work for you, and prepared a range of broadband plans from our database, perfect for gamers of all types. Just select the tab best matching what you’re looking for in a plan, or use our comparison tool to find other plans in our database.