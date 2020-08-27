Advertisement

After months of leaks and teasing, the massively anticipated 2020 release of Call of Duty has been revealed as ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’. The title was initially leaked a few weeks ago on the packaging of a Doritos bag, and a teaser trailer was released several days ago.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be this year’s release of the popular franchise, set during the titular Cold War period of the early 1980s. The game is a direct sequel and soft reboot to the original Black Ops from 2010, developed by Activision’s Treyarch studio, and follows the trend of the series by bringing back old favourites.

The game will be coming out on November 13 across PC, PS4, and Xbox One platforms, along with PS5 and Xbox Series X.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Everything we know about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War has just been revealed with a trailer teasing the campaign of the game, so while we don’t know an overwhelming amount of information, there’s some big key points that we can confirm.

One of the biggest is that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be a direct sequel to 2010’s Black Ops, despite Black Ops 2, 3 and 4 existing and being canonically in the Black Ops universe. From the trailer it looks like it’ll be as gritty as the original, as if it’s going back to its roots, given that 2, 3 and 4 picked up more action-movie vibes and aesthetics as the series progressed.

The campaign will give players lots of customisation choice too, with players able to choose their character’s skin tone, race, gender, place of birth and military background. The game is set predominantly in the 1980s, with some missions in the Vietnam War.

Black Ops Cold War will release with Campaign, Multiplayer and Zombies available as game modes, with some form of Warzone tie-in announced, as Activision has said they want Call of Duty: Warzone to be the platform that binds Call of Duty games together. More on this is to be announced, so expect an update on September 9. A multiplayer beta will be available at some time to users who pre-order. People who pre-order will also get an exclusive skin for Modern Warfare and Warzone – “Woods” from the Black Ops games.

We’re yet to see what Black Ops Cold War multiplayer will look like, with the trailer for the multiplayer coming on September 9. Regardless, Activision has confirmed that the game will have cross-play between PCs and both current generation and next-gen consoles. This means you’ll all be able to play the same game, despite what system you buy the game on.

Black Ops Cold War will be releasing on November 13, in time for Christmas, for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and on PC. It’s priced at $99.95 for the Standard Edition on the Blizzard App, however the Standard Edition will be $83 on current gen consoles (PS4, Xbox One) with a next-gen upgrade available for $14 (if you want to play on Series X or PS5). The game will be $97 on next-gen consoles if you buy it for that system.

Internet plans for gamers

If you’re excited for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, there’s one thing you’ll need – a decent internet connection. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the current latest version of the game, consistently releases massive updates, with the most recent one on August 25 being 16GB in size, and the game itself being over 200GB in size. You need lots of data for gaming, and if you’re big on Call of Duty, and gaming as a whole, you’ll need an internet connection that can handle your needs.

The following table shows a selection of published gaming-ready NBN plans from MyRepublic and Aussie Broadband on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.