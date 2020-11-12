Brace yourself gamers: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is 125GB on PC

November 2020 is a terrific time to be a gamer – there’s two new consoles out, a slew of new games, and an approaching holiday season to keep you indoors and gaming.

One of the things that gamers have become accustomed to, however, is massive download sizes. A typical game these days can be sized at around 40GB, but can easily go well above this.

And that’s why we’re just letting you know that, just before Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War comes out tomorrow, the file size of the full game is 125GB on PC.

That’s a monster file size, but keep in mind there are some ways you can streamline it and get it down to 38GB! File sizes also vary depending on the console you’re downloading on.

How big is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on each system?

Short answer: very big! Long answer: it depends. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a big game, and if you were to download it in its entirety, it would likely take up a huge chunk of your storage capacity (much like last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which is now 240GB in size). Below you’ll find all of the file size information for the game that Activision and Treyarch, the publisher and developer, have shared:

  • On PS4: 95GB
  • On Xbox One: 93GB
  • On PS5: 133GB
  • On Xbox Series X/S: 136GB
  • On PC: 125GB

Activision has said that users on all consoles can uninstall specific game mode packs from their game files, such as the Campaign or the Zombies mode, to reduce the overall file size. Unfortunately, the amount of gigabytes these mode packs are sized at hasn’t been shared.

If you haven’t heard already, you can start pre-loading Black Ops Cold War now if you’ve pre-ordered! Get it out of the way now, instead of waiting all day for it to install.

PC users will be able to install specific mode packs from the get go, although again, some specific file sizes haven’t been shared yet. On PC, installing only the multiplayer mode will weigh in at about 35GB, whereas all modes are sized at 82GB. The full file size of 125GB is with the game on ultra graphics, so if you’ve got a high-end computer, this will likely be important to you!

One thing is for sure, across all of these consoles – you’re gonna need an internet plan that can handle the brunt of this file size. Below you’ll find internet plans catering for gamers of all types, and if you scroll further down, we’ve crunched the numbers on how long the game could take to download, depending on your speed.

How long will Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War take to install?

Slower NBN speed customers might find themselves downloading the game for up to 12 hours during the day, whereas faster NBN users might be finished downloading the game within several hours. At minimum, 38GB is still pretty big, and at maximum, 136GB is an enormous file size. So, make sure you’ve got the best gaming NBN plan for your needs.

Below you’ll find some estimates for game download speeds, based on megabits per second (Mbps), not megabytes per second (MB/s). Keep in mind that results will vary, depending on your provider’s typical evening average. The speed projections are for speed tiers running at their highest theoretical speed, and downloading the 82GB PC version without the ultra graphics mode, just to give you a snapshot of how long an install should take you. Results will vary.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be going live at midnight November 13. You can preload the game now across all platforms.

