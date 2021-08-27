Call of Duty: Vanguard is launching a public alpha test this weekend, so players can try out the new game before its November release date. While it gives players early access to the game, the alpha test won’t be live for long, and it will only be available to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users from August 28 to August 30.

If you’re interested in downloading the Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha, we’ve got everything you need to know in the article below. Read on to get up to speed before dropping into the action.

Everything you need to know about the Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha

The Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha will be an early-access look at the new Call of Duty before its release in November. Players will be able to try out the new gameplay, maps and a mode that the game will release with, but only a small sample of the content that will come with the full game. You’ll need a PS4 or a PS5 to play it, as the alpha isn’t available on PC or Xbox.

Players will be able to duke it out in Vanguard’s new mode ‘Champion Hill’, which is the single mode the alpha will launch with. Duos and trios of players will fight each other in smaller areas across a big map, involving buy rounds in downtime (like in Counter-Strike or Valorant) and pick-ups during battles. Rounds act as ladder matches, constantly pairing you up against different duos or trios depending on if you win or lose. If you participate in the alpha, you’ll get an exclusive Calling Card and Emblem to use in Warzone and Vanguard once it releases.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha will be free to play and free to download. Users won’t need to subscribe to PlayStation Plus to access it, unlike with other most multiplayer PlayStation games, that require you to have a PlayStation Plus subscription for online play. The alpha is available for download now until it ends on Monday.

Although you can download the alpha now, you won’t be able to play it until it goes live. The alpha begins at 3am on Saturday, August 28, and ends at 3am on Monday, August 30. It will be live for 48 hours, and it will be inaccessible once it ends.

If you miss the Vanguard alpha, you can access the beta in September. From September 11 to September 13, PlayStation players who have pre-ordered can access the game again, whereas on September 17 to September 18, Xbox and PC players who pre-ordered will be able to play (PlayStation players who have or have not pre-ordered will be able to access it at this time as well). From September 19 to September 21, the beta will be open to all players across all platforms, regardless of if they’ve pre-ordered or not.

