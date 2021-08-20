Call of Duty: Vanguard revealed, bringing COD back to WWII

Posted by

2021’s Call of Duty title has finally been revealed as Call of Duty: Vanguard, a game set during the Second World War. This is the third game from Sledgehammer Games, a videogame development company owned by Call of Duty’s publisher Activision.

Sledgehammer is partly operated from Melbourne, Victoria, which is a pretty cool fact for us Aussies, but let’s jump right into everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be the first game in the franchise to launch on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S (although Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are playable on these consoles). Vanguard will also continue Call of Duty’s massively successful Warzone free-to-play battle royale mode.

You can expect to see classic elements of Call of Duty coming back in Vanguard, such as the inclusion of a single-player campaign, a massively replayable multiplayer mode, and a Zombies mode, which has become inseparable from the Call of Duty name ever since Call of Duty: World at War in 2008.

Warzone

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be fully integrated into Call of Duty: Warzone, which uses assets, guns and models from other recent Call of Duty titles such as Modern Warfare (2019) and Black Ops Cold War (2020). This means that you can expect all of the guns featured in Vanguard’s multiplayer, along with any characters and weapon skins, to be accessible in Warzone. A new anti-cheat system will also be added.

Warzone will also see a new map added, along with a transition from a Cold War setting to a World War 2 setting. We’ll have to see what this means for Warzone as news comes out. Warzone will continue to be free-to-play, even if you don’t own Call of Duty: Vanguard. Warzone development will be lead by Raven Software, another studio owned by Activision.

Single-player

Call of Duty: Vanguard will follow a pretty classic Call of Duty story, focusing on a team of special forces fighters from around the world (in particular, soldiers from the UK, the US, Australia and Russia). Some missions will involve key battles that changed the tides of the war in North Africa, the Eastern Front, the Western Front and the Pacific Front, with the overarching theme of ‘Project Phoenix’, a fictional operation involving the Nazi party trying to find a new leader after the fall of Berlin. We don’t know all that much beyond these points, but we’ll likely see a single-player trailer at some stage.

Soldiers fighting

Multiplayer

Multiplayer is back in Call of Duty: Vanguard, with 16 maps coming in the base game at launch (up from eight, which Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War shipped with). While we don’t know much about the Multiplayer mode yet, Sledgehammer Games has confirmed that the maps will be smaller and tighter, with Gunsmith weapon customisation returning, and the addition of ammo types and ballistics.

Maps will also react to gameplay, with some surfaces and structures weak enough to break and create new vantage points. A new game mode is also being added called “Champion Hill”, which plays like a battle royale and gunfight with rounds, playable across four maps. Battle pass content will be returning as well, along with crossplay between platforms.

Zombies

The Zombies cooperative game mode is returning in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Often lauded as a brilliant game mode with heaps of replay value and intense moments, Vanguard’s Zombies mode will be lead by Treyarchanother studio owned by Activision, and the fan favourite for creating Zombies content.

Vanguard’s Zombies mode will see the continuation of content from last year’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and its Zombies mode, which was also developed by Treyarch. Vanguard will likely continue the zombies storyline of Black Ops Cold War, but we’ll have to wait and see.

When will Call of Duty: Vanguard be released?

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be released on November 5 for PC (via Battle.net), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles. You can pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard digitally on these platforms from today, starting at $99.95 on PC, although physical copy pricing and retailers are to be confirmed. If you’re interested in picking up Call of Duty: Vanguard for the Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, you can pre-order the game below.

Shop Online with Xbox^

NBN plans for gamers

If you’re waiting on Call of Duty: Vanguard to release, it might be worth shopping around for a decent NBN plan that can support huge downloads and high-intensity gaming. Call of Duty games involve notoriously huge file sizes these days, with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War reaching above 200GB on some platforms.

For this reason, you’ll want to make sure you’re not waiting too long for updates to download and install before you can get into the action – consider picking up an NBN 50 or an NBN 100 plan, or if you’re up for spending a bit more money and your home is capable of such speeds, consider NBN 250 or NBN 1000. You can find gaming-ready NBN plans in the table below.

Gaming-ready NBN plans compared

The following table shows a selection of published gaming-ready NBN plans from Telstra and Aussie Broadband on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Cheap NBN plans compared

Not every gamer needs the fastest internet, and some people like it cheaper. The following table shows a selection of published unlimited NBN 25 and NBN 50 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

NBN 50 & NBN 100 plans compared

If you’d like your gaming experience to have a little extra kick, these plans will do the job. The following table shows a selection of published unlimited NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

NBN 250 & NBN 1000 plans compared

If you want an NBN plan with some serious power, an Ultra fast NBN plan is for you – albeit more expensive. The following table shows a selection of published unlimited NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Superloop logo

Unlimited Superfast 250/25

  • Superfast 250/25 Speed (NBN 250)
  • BYO modem
  • Special offer: $99.95 for the first six months, then $119.95 ongoing

min. cost $119.95 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $119.95Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Kogan Logo

Platinum Unlimited

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Modem available for $69 upfront
  • Special offer: $116.90 per month for the first 6 months, then $128.90 per month ongoing. Terms apply, offer available until withdrawn.

min. cost $128.90 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $128.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site

Power User

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Optional modem from $149 ($15 P&H)
  • Special offer: $99 for the first six months, then $129 ongoing

min. cost $129 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $129Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Telstra Logo

Superfast NBN

  • Superfast Speed (NBN 250)
  • Typical evening speed: 215Mbps
  • $216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)
  • Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)
  • Special offer: 3 months free BINGE Standard.
  • Special offer: $140 per month for the first six months, then $180
  • Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included

min. cost $3,459 over 24 months

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $140Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Kogan Logo

Diamond Unlimited

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50)
  • Modem available for $69 upfront
  • Special offer: $134.90 per month for the first 6 months, then $148.90 per month ongoing. Terms apply, offer available until withdrawn.

min. cost $148.90 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $148.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site

Power House

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50)
  • Optional modem from $149 ($15 P&H)
  • Special offer: $119 for the first six months, then $149 ongoing

min. cost $149 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $149Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Superloop logo

Ultrafast 1000/50

  • Ultrafast 1000/50 Evening Speed (NBN 1000)
  • BYO modem
  • Special offer: $119.95 for the first six months, then $139.95 ongoing

min. cost $139.95 over one month

 3TBMax Data**/billing period $139.95Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Telstra Logo

Ultrafast NBN

  • Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000)
  • Typical evening speed: 250Mbps
  • $216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)
  • Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)
  • Special offer: 3 months free BINGE Standard.
  • Special offer: $140 per month for the first six months, then $180
  • Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included

min. cost $4,419 over 24 months

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $180Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Share this article

Related Articles

Woman in bed using laptop with small dog

Aussies move to faster NBN plans as network demands increase

August 20th 2021

Get up to $400 off Samsung’s Galaxy FE 5G from Vodafone, Telstra and Optus

August 19th 2021

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet approved to go live Australia wide

August 18th 2021
[a-zA-Zbs]
[a-zA-Zbs]
[a-zA-Zbs]
[a-zA-Zbs]
[a-zA-Zbs]
[a-zA-Zbs]
[a-zA-Zbs]
[a-zA-Zbs]