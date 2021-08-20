2021’s Call of Duty title has finally been revealed as Call of Duty: Vanguard, a game set during the Second World War. This is the third game from Sledgehammer Games, a videogame development company owned by Call of Duty’s publisher Activision.

Sledgehammer is partly operated from Melbourne, Victoria, which is a pretty cool fact for us Aussies, but let’s jump right into everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be the first game in the franchise to launch on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S (although Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are playable on these consoles). Vanguard will also continue Call of Duty’s massively successful Warzone free-to-play battle royale mode.

You can expect to see classic elements of Call of Duty coming back in Vanguard, such as the inclusion of a single-player campaign, a massively replayable multiplayer mode, and a Zombies mode, which has become inseparable from the Call of Duty name ever since Call of Duty: World at War in 2008.

Warzone

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be fully integrated into Call of Duty: Warzone, which uses assets, guns and models from other recent Call of Duty titles such as Modern Warfare (2019) and Black Ops Cold War (2020). This means that you can expect all of the guns featured in Vanguard’s multiplayer, along with any characters and weapon skins, to be accessible in Warzone. A new anti-cheat system will also be added.

Warzone will also see a new map added, along with a transition from a Cold War setting to a World War 2 setting. We’ll have to see what this means for Warzone as news comes out. Warzone will continue to be free-to-play, even if you don’t own Call of Duty: Vanguard. Warzone development will be lead by Raven Software, another studio owned by Activision.

Single-player

Call of Duty: Vanguard will follow a pretty classic Call of Duty story, focusing on a team of special forces fighters from around the world (in particular, soldiers from the UK, the US, Australia and Russia). Some missions will involve key battles that changed the tides of the war in North Africa, the Eastern Front, the Western Front and the Pacific Front, with the overarching theme of ‘Project Phoenix’, a fictional operation involving the Nazi party trying to find a new leader after the fall of Berlin. We don’t know all that much beyond these points, but we’ll likely see a single-player trailer at some stage.

Multiplayer

Multiplayer is back in Call of Duty: Vanguard, with 16 maps coming in the base game at launch (up from eight, which Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War shipped with). While we don’t know much about the Multiplayer mode yet, Sledgehammer Games has confirmed that the maps will be smaller and tighter, with Gunsmith weapon customisation returning, and the addition of ammo types and ballistics.

Maps will also react to gameplay, with some surfaces and structures weak enough to break and create new vantage points. A new game mode is also being added called “Champion Hill”, which plays like a battle royale and gunfight with rounds, playable across four maps. Battle pass content will be returning as well, along with crossplay between platforms.

Zombies

The Zombies cooperative game mode is returning in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Often lauded as a brilliant game mode with heaps of replay value and intense moments, Vanguard’s Zombies mode will be lead by Treyarch, another studio owned by Activision, and the fan favourite for creating Zombies content.

Vanguard’s Zombies mode will see the continuation of content from last year’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and its Zombies mode, which was also developed by Treyarch. Vanguard will likely continue the zombies storyline of Black Ops Cold War, but we’ll have to wait and see.

When will Call of Duty: Vanguard be released?

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be released on November 5 for PC (via Battle.net), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles. You can pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard digitally on these platforms from today, starting at $99.95 on PC, although physical copy pricing and retailers are to be confirmed. If you’re interested in picking up Call of Duty: Vanguard for the Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, you can pre-order the game below.

