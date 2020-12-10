If you’ve spent any time recently playing games, you know Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated releases of the year – and that such a massive game can be super hard on your internet, your bandwidth, and your time. That’s why we regret to inform you that if you’re a PlayStation user with a PS4 or a PS5 – you’re going to be left in the dust if you go to download Cyberpunk 2077.
Cyberpunk 2077 is a massive 102GB on both the PS4 and PS5. This is because the download file is combined with a day one patch, but even so, that’s insane given that the game is 59GB on Xbox devices (the Xbox One, Series X and Series S) and 58GB on PC. All platforms considered – this game is huge.
If you’re on an NBN 25 plan and PC, Cyberpunk will take you the better part of a day to install, and on a PlayStation device, you might need to let it run overnight to download. This marks a perfect time to upgrade your internet speed, and you’ll find some decent options in the table below, with plenty of choices depending on your lifestyle. Alternatively, use our free comparison tool to find the perfect plan.
Gaming-ready NBN plans compared
The following table shows a selection of published gaming-ready NBN plans from Telstra and Aussie Broadband on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider.
Cheap NBN plans compared
The following table shows a selection of published unlimited NBN 25 and NBN 50 plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest.
NBN 50 & NBN 100 plans compared
The following table shows a selection of published unlimited NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest.
NBN 250 & NBN 1000 plans compared
If you want an NBN plan with some serious power, an Ultra fast NBN plan is for you – albeit more expensive. The following table shows a selection of published unlimited NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
min. cost $128.90 for first month
|Unlimited
|$128.90
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $129 over first month
|Unlimited
|$129
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $129 over one month
|Unlimited
|$129
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $3,459 over 24 months
|Unlimited
|$140
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $148.90 for first month
|Unlimited
|$148.90
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $149 over first month
|Unlimited
|$149
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $149 over one month
|3TB
|$149
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $4,419 over 24 months
|Unlimited
|$180
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $209 over one month
|Unlimited
|$209
|Go To Site
|
Unlimited Superfast Plus 250/100
min. cost $209 over one month
|Unlimited
|$209
|Go To Site
|View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue
|**^^View important information
Cyberpunk 2077 is out now
Launched at 11am on December 10, Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series X devices. It’s spent many years in development and is worth considering if you like first-person shooter games, RPGs and futuristic settings. The game is intended to be densely packed with content, and is filled to the brim with missions, side quests and things to do around Night City.
You can check out the launch trailer below, where you’ll also find a link to the Xbox Store. If you’re an Xbox user, consider picking up the game through the store. This way you won’t have to worry about a physical copy, and you can have it downloading right away if you have Smart Delivery enabled.
