If you’ve spent any time recently playing games, you know Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated releases of the year – and that such a massive game can be super hard on your internet, your bandwidth, and your time. That’s why we regret to inform you that if you’re a PlayStation user with a PS4 or a PS5 – you’re going to be left in the dust if you go to download Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a massive 102GB on both the PS4 and PS5. This is because the download file is combined with a day one patch, but even so, that’s insane given that the game is 59GB on Xbox devices (the Xbox One, Series X and Series S) and 58GB on PC. All platforms considered – this game is huge.

If you’re on an NBN 25 plan and PC, Cyberpunk will take you the better part of a day to install, and on a PlayStation device, you might need to let it run overnight to download. This marks a perfect time to upgrade your internet speed, and you’ll find some decent options in the table below, with plenty of choices depending on your lifestyle. Alternatively, use our free comparison tool to find the perfect plan.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out now

Launched at 11am on December 10, Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series X devices. It’s spent many years in development and is worth considering if you like first-person shooter games, RPGs and futuristic settings. The game is intended to be densely packed with content, and is filled to the brim with missions, side quests and things to do around Night City.

You can check out the launch trailer below, where you’ll also find a link to the Xbox Store. If you’re an Xbox user, consider picking up the game through the store. This way you won’t have to worry about a physical copy, and you can have it downloading right away if you have Smart Delivery enabled.

