E3 2021: All the new games, from Starfield to Metroid Dread

Electronics expo E3 2021 has come and gone – and although some presentations will be happening up until Wednesday morning next week, the big presentations wrapped up this morning, with Nintendo finishing things off with a few big announcements. Overall there were tonnes of games shown off this year, including Starfield, Metroid Dread, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel (we don’t have a better title for it yet, so that’s what we’re working with).

We’ll be going through all the big game announcements presentation by presentation, along with confirmed release dates. Just know that some of these games might not have set in stone release dates, and some might be delayed.

Summer Games Fest

Summer Games Fest was the first big presentation of 2021’s E3 season, and brought some huge game announcements from all across the industry. Avid gamers might be interested in Elden Ring, the next game from the developers of Dark Souls, with Game of Thrones writer George R.R Martin working on the world-building. Here’s what you might have missed:

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Coming early 2022 to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Metal Slug Tactics – To be announced, coming to PC

Death Stranding Director’s Cut – “Coming soon” to PS4, PS5, PC

Jurassic World Evolution 2 – Coming in 2021 to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Lost Ark – Coming in Spring 2021 to PC,

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 – June 17 2021 to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

New Among Us announcements – “Coming soon” to PC, mobile, Switch (PlayStation and Xbox versions in development)

Salt and Sacrifice – Coming 2022 to the PS4 and PS5

SOLAR ASH – Coming 2021 to PC, PS4 and PS5

Escape from Tarkov new map update – To be announced, coming to PC

Two Point Campus – To be announced, coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

SMITE Stranger Things update – July 13 2021, Coming to Mac, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

The Anacrusis – Coming in Spring 2021 to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass

Bloodhunt – Coming 2021 to PC

House of Ashes: The Dark Pictures Anthology – Coming October 22, 2021 to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Tales of Arise – Coming September 10, 2021 to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Sky – Nintendo Switch port, coming June 29, and The Little Prince Season (July 6), coming to Nintendo Switch, Mobile

Planet of Lana – Coming 2022 to PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – Coming July 9, 2021 to Nintendo Switch

Endless Dungeon – To be announced, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Back 4 Blood – Coming October 12, 2021 to PC PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbos Series X|S

Tribes of Midgard – Coming July 27, 2021 to PC, PS4 and PS5

Evil Dead: The Game – Coming 2021 to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Elden Ring – Coming January 21, 2022 to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Ubisoft Forward

The next big E3 event that happened was Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft’s showcase of its new games and updates coming soon. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was shown off – a game set in the universe of Avatar, the film by James Cameron. Here’s everything spoken about at Ubisoft Forward:

Rainbow Six Siege: Extraction – Coming September 16 to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Rocksmith+ – Coming Winter 2021 to PC, and Spring 2021 to consoles and mobile at a later date

Riders Republic – Coming September 2, 2021 to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Just Dance 2022 – Coming November 4, 2021 to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris DLC – Coming Winter 2021 to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Coming 2022 to Nintendo Switch

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Coming 2022 to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Xbox and Bethesda Showcase

Xbox and Bethesda were up next, collaborating on a showcase with tonnes of new games. Xbox now owns Bethesda, and has integrated many of its games into the Xbox Game Pass. One of the big announcements was that Halo Infinite will have free-to-play multiplayer, so you won’t have to pay to play with your friends, only for the campaign. If you’re a Game Pass fan, you’ll find some exciting new games for the service further down below (with all these new Xbox first-party games coming to the service as soon as they release).

Starfield – Coming November 11, 2022 to PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chernobyl – Coming April 27, 2022 to PC, Xbox Series X|S

Contraband – To be announced, Coming to PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life Update – Coming June 22 to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass

Battlefield 2042 – Coming October 22, 2021 to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Psychonauts 2 – Coming August 25, 2021 to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass

Fallout 76: Steel Reign – Coming July 7, 2021 to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass

Fallout 76: Expeditions – The Pitt – Coming 2022 to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass

Twelve Minutes – Coming August 19, 2021 to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass

Elder Scrolls Online enhanced console edition – Coming June 15 to Xbox Series X|S and PS5

Party Animals – Coming 2022 to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Somerville – Coming 2022 to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass

Hades – Coming August 13 to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass

Halo Infinite – Coming late 2021 to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass

Diablo 2: Resurrected – Coming September 23, 2021 to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

A Plague Tale – Requiem – Coming 2022 to PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass

Slime Rancher 2 – Coming 2022 to PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass

Shredders – Coming December 2021 to PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass

Atomic Heart – To be announced, coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass

Replaced – Coming 2022 to PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass

Grounded: Shroom & Doom – Coming June 30 to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Coming 2023 to PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass

The Ascent – Coming 2021 to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass

Age of Empires 4 – Coming October 28, 2021 to PC, Xbox Game Pass

The Outer Worlds 2 – To be announced, coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft Flight Simulator Xbox console release – coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Forza Horizon 5 – Coming November 9, 2021 to PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass

Redfall – Coming Winter 2022 to PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass

New Xbox Game Pass games

Xbox also revealed a slew of games will be coming to the Xbox at the time of the event and later, so you can expect to find the following games on the Xbox Game Pass as of now (keep in mind some are only available on Xbox Game Pass and not Game Pass for PC, and vice-versa):

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (available now on Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass for PC)

Arx Fatalis (available now on Game Pass for PC)

The Evil Within 2 (available now on Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass for PC)

Rage (available now on Xbox Game Pass)

Doom 2016 (available now on Xbox Game Pass)

Dishonored (available now on Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass for PC)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (available now on Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass for PC)

Fallout (available now on Game Pass for PC)

Fallout 2 (available now on Game Pass for PC)

Fallout Tactics (available now on Game Pass for PC)

Fallout 3 (available now on Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass for PC)

D&D: Dark Alliance (June 22 on Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass for PC)

Hades (August 13 on Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass for PC)

Aragami 2 (September 17 on Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass for PC)

Sable (September 23 on Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass for PC)

Scorn (Spring 2021 on Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass for PC)

Hello Neighbour 2 (2021 on Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass for PC)

The Gunk (2021 on Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass for PC)

Square Enix Presents

The next big event was Square Enix Presents, the publisher behind Final Fantasy, Just Cause, Tomb Raider and last year’s Marvel’s Avengers. Dominating this year’s event was Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy, a game based on the Marvel team of anti-heroes. Here’s what might interest you:

Marvel’s Avengers: War for Wakanda update – Coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Coming October 26, 2021 to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Babylon’s Fall – Coming November 11, 2022 for PS4, PS5

Life is Strange Remastered – Coming September 2021 for PC, PS4, Xbox One

Life is Strange: True Colours – Coming September 10, 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – Coming 2022 to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Nintendo Direct

Closing out E3 for lots of people, Nintendo arguably stole the show with a few big announcements. At the top of the list is Metroid: Dread, the first side-scrolling Metroid game in over 20 years, along with the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Here’s everything Nintendo announced.

Metroid Dread – Coming October 8, 2021 to Nintendo Switch

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Coming 2022 to Nintendo Switch

Mario Party Superstars – Coming October 29, 2021 to Nintendo Switch

WarioWare: Get It Together! – Coming September 10, 2021 to Nintendo Switch

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Kazuya Mishima update – Coming soon to Nintendo Switch

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – Coming December 2021 to Nintendo Switch

Worms Rumble – Coming June 23 to Nintendo Switch

Astria Ascending – Coming September 30 to Nintendo Switch

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania – Coming October 5, 2021 to Nintendo Switch

Dragonball Kakarot – Coming September 24, 2021 to Nintendo Switch

Danganronpa Decadence – Coming 2021 to Nintendo Switch

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water – Coming 2021 to Nintendo Switch

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 & 2 – Coming June 25, 2021 to Nintendo Switch

Strange Brigade – Out now on Nintendo Switch

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Pulse of the Ancients DLC – Coming June 18, 2021 to Nintendo Switch

