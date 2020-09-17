It’s the breakout gaming hit of 2020 (breaking the PlayStation Plus record for most downloaded game) and now Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has announced, and released, its mid-season update. While game developers MediaTonic have been rolling out small updates since the August 2020 launch, this mid-season revamp titled ‘Big Yeetus and Anti-Cheatus’, rolls out some new, exciting additions and anti-cheating updates.

What is Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout about?

In a nutshell (or perhaps, bean pod?) Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a multiplayer video game available on PlayStation and PC (via Steam), sees players compete in a range of obstacle courses and challenges, including team challenges, in a knock-out style tournament until the last ‘fall guy’ is left standing to claim the crown.

One of the charms of this game is the silliness of the characters, the clumsiness of the character’s movements, customisable character costumes and the fun nature of the game. It’s also a great equaliser with skill and luck both playing a part in your success — or failure. The first round you face off against up to 59 other players (depending on how many people are populated in your game) and each round more and more players are knocked out, with each tournament broken into five rounds.

While this game has been a great success, it hasn’t been without its problems, which is why this update is big news. Players cheating has been a big downside to the game, with the offending players able to fly and race through obstacles making it impossible to win against the cheater.

What is in the mid-season update?

The good news is that this update includes a new anti-cheating system for PC, a range of dynamic variations in levels to keep things interesting — including the addition of ‘Big Yeetus’, a giant hammer that could either knock you closer to victory, or back to square one.

There are also improvements to stability between rounds for less disconnections, some bug fixes for improved performance, and ability to bind game actions to mouse buttons. Other updates include reducing the time for Fall Ball from 150 seconds to 120 seconds, plus reducing the minimum player count for some levels to add more variety to the rounds. Check out the trailer below.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 2 trailer

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout fans have even more to look forward to with a second season being released early in October. The second season will include medieval-themed costumes and obstacles, plus new abilities like push and shove. Here’s a sneak peak of what’s to come next month.