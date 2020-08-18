Advertisement

In a major twist in the world of apps and phone games, Fortnite has been pulled from the Apple App store and the Google Play store. This means that it’s now impossible to get the popular battle royale game on your iPhone, or through the Google Play store on your Android phone, although you can still get it on an Android device.

The ban comes after Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, implemented in-game purchase options that bypassed Google and Apple’s marketplace fees of 30%. In short, for every purchase made on a mobile device, Google and Apple would take a 30% cut from Epic Games. This goes against the terms and conditions of both app stores, and so the app was seemingly removed for breaking the rules.

Since Fortnite was removed from the app store, Epic Games has begun pursuing legal action against both Google and Apple. Epic Games is looking to take on the app store monopoly, arguing that the 30% cut that these companies take from transactions is far too high and unlawful.

Fortnite has even tried to make a marketing campaign of the legal action, creating an ad and trying to mobilise fans with a hashtag – #FreeFortnite – mocking Apple’s iconic Macintosh commercial from 1984.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Can I still get Fortnite on my phone?

Right now you can still play Fortnite on your iPhone if you have it installed or previously installed, though you won’t be able to play it after the next update. If you’re on an Android phone, you can download Fortnite directly from the Epic Games website. You can also play Fortnite on your PC, Xbox or PlayStation console.

Things are likely to get incredibly dicey between Epic Games and the App Store. Apple has said that it will terminate Epic Games’ entire access to the App Store and to app development tools. While that doesn’t seem big, it means that third party app and game developers may have their content severely limited when taking it to the App Store, and the Unreal Engine, a popular development tool owned by Epic Games, might not be supported anymore. Some popular apps that might become unsupported are Hello Neighbor, Afterpulse – Elite Army, Mortal Kombat, Life is Strange and B.o.T.

Read more:

Phone plans for everyday use

Phone gaming doesn’t suck up as much data as you might think, and if you don’t play much you’ll find it chewing through less data than typical social media usage. Even though Fortnite has been banned from the App Store and the Google Play store, there’s still plenty of great games to enjoy on the go. Below you’ll find some great prepaid and postpaid phone plans for everyday use.