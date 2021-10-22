November’s Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass for PC games are shaping up to be amazing, and the full list hasn’t even been revealed yet.

Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass for PC are video game subscription services that allow you to download games at will and play them while paying a monthly fee (like a Netflix for games). One of the best parts of this deal is that Microsoft’s ‘First Party’ games (similar to when Netflix calls something a ‘Netflix Original’) are available on Game Pass on release day – this includes games like Forza Horizon 5, Halo: Infinite, and Starfield.

Let’s jump into what games you can get in November through Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass for PC November Games

You can expect Game Pass to be lined with big titles this November, with huge games due to hit the Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S platforms throughout the month. Here are all the games we know about so far:

Minecraft Bedrock Edition: PC (November 2)

Minecraft Java Edition: PC (November 2)

Football Manager 2022: Cloud, PC, Xbox (November 9)

Forza Horizon 5: Cloud, PC, Xbox (November 9)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition: Cloud, PC, Xbox (November 11)

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game Of The Year Edition: PC, Xbox (November 18)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination: Xbox (November 30)

The best part – this is unlikely to be the full list of games due out in November across Game Pass for PC and Xbox Game Pass, with Microsoft usually announcing the full catalogue of additions within the first couple of weeks of a month.

Of the games listed above, five of them are first-party Microsoft games (both editions of Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition and Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game Of The Year Edition) with Forza Horizon 5 being one of the most highly anticipated games of the year. Both versions of Minecraft being on Game Pass for PC are also nice additions to the service, as the game has been owned by Microsoft for seven years – just keep in mind that the Bedrock Edition is cross-platform, and the Java Edition is PC only.

And yes, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is getting re-released again, marking the 15th release of the game across 10 platforms (this time with heaps of added-on content).

If you haven’t signed up to Xbox Game Pass or Game Pass for PC yet, you can do it through the link below. Your first month will only cost $1 for Game Pass for PC or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

