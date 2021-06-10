Looking to save some money on your streaming and entertainment services (or maybe just try some new ones out)? Right now you can get Xbox’s Game Pass Ultimate for just $1 – and get 30 days of Disney+ and four months of Spotify Premium included at no extra charge.

This is one of the cheapest streaming deals out there, and is perfect for somebody looking to try out Spotify and Disney+. The first month of XBox Game Pass Ultimate only costs $1 for new subscribers, with ongoing months costing $15.95. Ongoing months with Spotify and Disney+ once those trials end will be billed at $11.99 each. You can find out how to get this deal below.

How to get 4 months of Spotify Premium and 1 month of Disney+ for free with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

It’s quite a detailed checklist that you need to follow, but if you get stuck, refer to this guide or the FAQ on the Xbox Game Pass website.

Firstly, you’ll need to sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (you don’t need an Xbox, or to be an avid PC gamer to do this). Game Pass Ultimate is Xbox’s subscription library of downloadable games, offering over 100 titles including newer releases and fan favourites.

You can use the link below to head over to the Xbox website and sign up quickly for just $1 for your first month. You can also use your Microsoft account if you have one. Signing up on the standard Xbox Game Pass or the Game Pass for PC doesn’t include the extra perks that get you the Disney+ and Spotify trials, so just bear this in mind – you’ll need the Ultimate plan to nab this deal.

After your first month of Game Pass Ultimate, billing will renew at $15.95 per month unless cancelled: however, you don’t need an active Xbox subscription to claim the Disney+ or Spotify Premium perks, so you can cancel at any time.

Shop Online with Xbox^

Once you’ve signed up, you then need to navigate to the Perks section – the problem is, this isn’t available through a browser. So without that option, you can access the Perks section through an Xbox Console, the Xbox Game Pass mobile app, or the Xbox app for Windows 10 PCs.

You’ll find Perks in the account information section of each device – if that’s hard to find, it’s easy to access from your account icon. From there, you’ll see a section labelled ‘Perks’. Navigate to this, and there the perks will be.

For the Disney+ 30 day free trial, click the ‘Get link’ or ‘Redeem online’ button, and you’ll be sent through to the Disney+ website. From here, enter your email, then set up your account and add payment information. Once this is all done, you’ll get 30 days free. Keep in mind that it will automatically renew after 30 days unless cancelled. This deal is only available for new subscribers. This offer ends on September 30.

For the Spotify Premium four-month free trial, click the ‘Get link’ or ‘Redeem online’ button, and you’ll be sent to the Spotify website. From here, just click the ‘Start trial’ button, and follow the steps to set up your account. Spotify will automatically renew the subscription every month after the free four-month period, again unless you cancel first. This deal is only available for new subscribers. This offer ends on May 3, 2022.

Watch Disney+ now

If you’d rather skip the Game Pass Ultimate trial and sign up to Disney+ directly, signing up is quick and easy. All Disney+ content is available for the one subscription price of $11.99 per month. You also have the option to prepay for a year at $119.99, which works out to be a 16.6% saving, so you can score a discount if you’re willing to prepay. Click the links below to sign up and stream content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars (Lucasfilm), National Geographic, Star and more.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year Disney+ Monthly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices min. cost $11.99 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $11.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * Disney+ Yearly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices Prepay for a yearly subscription and save on the monthly cost min. cost $119.99 over one year 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $119.99

Advertised Cost/year Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * ^^View important information

Advertisement

Streaming or gaming? Check out fast NBN plans

If there’s one thing a streaming or gaming household benefits from, it’s a fast NBN plan. The best NBN plan for a household that’s constantly online is usually a fast one, and introductory deals and offers are frequently available from most NBN providers. You can find a selection of Gaming NBN plans in the table below. These tables aren’t necessarily only for gamers, and are perfect for any home after fast internet speeds.