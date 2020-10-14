Study finds over 760,000 Aussies became gamers during the pandemic

Has being inside more often made you start playing games for the first time?

Well if so, you’re not alone. In fact, a massive 762,000 Australians have apparently gotten into gaming since the COVID-19 pandemic started, according to Alienware, the computer and computer accessories company. That’s about 4% of our population, without even counting people who played games before social distancing and lockdowns.

Considering much of Australia’s metro population has switched to a more indoor lifestyle since March, it seems like games have become a great backup for a lot of people for a rainy-day situation. Alienware’s study looked at the habits of more than 1,000 Australian adults, seeking to find the impact gaming had on staying connected during the pandemic.

“People all over Australia have been turning to gaming to find a genuine connection and sense of community,” said Ben Jackson, General Manager of Consumer and Small Business at Dell Technologies ANZ. “It’s exciting to welcome so many new gamers to the local community and to have a fun activity that not only entertains but also supports them during these times.”

In terms of staying social, the findings are very positive. 59% of the assessed Australians said that gaming had a positive impact on their overall wellbeing, and 52% say that gaming is a social activity, or is in some capacity ‘social’. 59% of respondents said that gaming can help in building social connections.

It seems gaming is actually helping to brighten people’s moods, too. 42% of people assessed said that gaming helped keep their mind active during stay-home restrictions, with one in five of those expecting their gaming habits to increase.

A family playing a video game

Parents have been picking up controllers

Have your kids started teaching you how to play video games? 44% of parents responding to the survey admitted that stay-home restrictions have lead to them playing online games with their children, while 43% said that their kids have taught them how to game. Although there’s plenty of games out there that are single player and restrictive in terms of how many people can play at once, there’s definitely the space for families to enjoy gaming, be it with multiplayer games or simply learning it as a past time. 13% of Aussies said that gaming helped them connect to family, too.

It’s phenomenal that gaming has seen such a huge increase over the past year here in Australia. It’s certainly welcome to see people aren’t just being driven insane while quarantining, and with so many big game releases coming this year, there might be a lot of fun in staying home for the rest of 2020.

