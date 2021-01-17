League of Legends: Wild Rift is the mobile counterpart to the massively popular game League of Legends, which is available for free exclusively on PC and Mac. On mobile the game is also free and very enjoyable, extensive in gameplay potential, feeling like a title you might find on a PC. As such is worth being called a terrific game irrespective of the platform, writes Zac Kelly.

League of Legends: Wild Rift – A mobile MOBA

League of Legends is a huge game – dominating the international esports space for over 11 years, it makes sense that at some point the brand would want to expand beyond the confines of the PC and Mac platforms. League of Legends: Wild Rift does that by being a mobile game, perfectly playable on Android and Apple phones, and cross-playable between them.

Having launched last year, League of Legends: Wild Rift is essentially a little brother to the original League of Legends MOBA (‘Massive Online Battle Arena’). The rules are mostly the same, and the game has just over 40 of the playable champions from the original title (the original game having 140 champions at the time of publication). You can unlock more champions as you play, or buy them with real money – there’s no need to, but the option is there if you want more variety. The game is beautiful, and there’s so many variations on how you can play – a worthy spinoff to the original international craze.

Do keep in mind though that this game is a multiplayer game, meaning you’ll need an internet connection through home internet or a phone plan.

League of Legends: Wild Rift – plays like a PC game

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s gameplay is strategic, fast paced and keeps you thinking throughout, much like the original game. In my experience, not only is Wild Rift a terrific game on its own, but it’s also one of the better MOBAs out there. Previously I’ve felt one of the biggest barriers of entry with MOBAs has been how complex it is to learn everything and understand all of what’s happening on the screen, but Wild Rift seems to really streamline the difficulty, having it all on a small screen shared with the controls.

Those controls can be a bit difficult at times, but ultimately the game is very easy to play and understand after a few games. Some users might find the on-screen text hard to read at times too, along with damage numbers and the games map, though this more or less comes down to the size of your phone screen.

Even with the confusion of a MOBA streamlined, there’s still a lot of information to take in with this game. Abilities and in-game items all have different effects and descriptions, so it definitely pays off to be methodical and go through them at your discretion. The hard part about that is making the time for such a thing – this is a mobile game after all, something that you’d expect to be playing on a bus or in bed – for such a casual platform it’s difficult to put the effort into understanding the complexities of this game that it so wants you to.

That being said, you have no obligation to, and the entrypoint for new players and regular MOBA fans is wide. This mobile title offers a more casual experience than the massively popular PC game, with matches faster too. The map is a lot smaller and items tend to have different, more powerful effects.

There’s even the option to verse two difficulty-levels of bots, depending on your skill level. The need to spend real money on this game isn’t prevalent either, which is a worry people have with free games – there’s no need to make in-app purchases to get ahead, unless you want to unlock champions and cosmetics quickly.

Should I get League of Legends: Wild Rift?

I recommend League of Legends: Wild Rift. As a free game it’s hard to turn down. For a multiplayer lover, this game keeps you thinking and trying to change your moves up, and is perfect for a lengthy train ride or just before bed. It’ll work on most modern phones, but make sure you have a well-charged battery, as it’ll certainly drain a lot of life. You’ll love League of Legends: Wild Rift if you’re into phone gaming, strategy games and MOBAs. League of Legends: Wild Rift is available on iOS and Android devices, with console releases to be announced.