Nintendo announces new games for Super Mario Bros’ 35th anniversary

Ready to feel old? Super Mario Bros. first came out 35 years ago, on the Nintendo Entertainment System (SES). Since then, Mario has made countless appearances in games, movies, TV and pop culture, and has become one of the most beloved faces of gaming and Nintendo’s primary mascot.

To celebrate the red plumber’s 35th birthday, Nintendo is releasing a huge amount of Super Mario content: tonnes of games old and new, many of which will be coming to Nintendo Switch. Let’s jump right into the list.

Super Mario 3D All Stars: Three legendary games in one package

Super Mario 3D All Stars is a long-awaited collection of three of the most acclaimed Mario games ever: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy. These are not new games, and are more like ports to the Switch from the original consoles they were sold on, with resolution re-done for Switch releases.

Weirdly, the game will be released on September 18 (not far away!) and stop being sold on March 31, 2021. Games rarely have end dates, but we’ll make an exception for three of the most well-regarded games of all time.

Super Mario 3D World: Porting to the Switch

Originally released on the unfortunately unsuccessful Wii U, Super Mario 3D World will be releasing soon on the Nintendo Switch. It’ll come with four player online and local co-op, with some new levels fit for a Switch release. You can expect to pick this game up on February 12, 2021.

Super Mario Bros. 35: A battle royale Mario game

If you’ve been loving the limelight that battle royale games have been getting, and if you’re a big fan of the original Super Mario Bros. level structure, then you’ll absolutely love Super Mario Bros. 35. This battle royale game is based entirely off the original Super Mario Bros. release, and is perfect if you’re keen to prove how great you are at a 2D platformer game, especially in an intense versus environment.

Super Mario Bros. 35 requires an internet connection, and you’ll be able to pick it up if you’re a Nintendo Switch Online Member. It’ll be out on October 1, but won’t be available after March 31, 2021.

Super Mario All-Stars: A compilation of 2D Mario games

Exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online members, Super Mario All-Stars is a 2D collection of Super Mario games, including Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels, Super Mario Bros. 2 and Super Mario Bros. 3, with some enhanced graphics to bump the games up to scratch for a modern Nintendo fan. It’s available now.

The Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch, a Mario-dedicated handheld

If you love retro consoles and throwbacks, there’s something for you all in this Mario news. The Nintendo Game & Watch is being remastered for Mario’s anniversary, with Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros; The Lost Levels crammed onto the device. It’ll also tell the time! It’s just like having a smart watch without all the smart bits. The Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch will be out on November 13.

Play Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, a Mario version of Ball, and enjoy a digital clock with 35 little touches. This classic with a new look arrives 11/13.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – an AR racing game

This one’s for the kids. Playing off your Switch, and with a special Mario racing toy, you’ll soon be able to race Mario around your living room, with a camera attached for viewing the action. The game will be launching on October 16, and you’ll need to pick up the special racing toy to play.

Where can I get all this cool Mario content?

For all of the games, you can pick them up on the Nintendo Eshop, in built into the Nintendo Switch System. Physical releases will also be coming to stores like JB Hi-Fi, EB Games and Amazon, where you’ll also be able to pick up the actual physical 35th-anniversary Game & Watch and Home Circuit car.

Happy Birthday Mario!

