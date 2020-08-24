NBA 2K21 demo & pre-order bundles revealed

Get ready for next-gen basketball as NBA 2K21 gears up for game time, with the latest release in the long running franchise set to feature a number of editions for gamers to choose from. With next-gen consoles also on the horizon, now is the chance to enjoy 2k with the latest specs and graphics, helping to bring the NBA action to your living room.

With the real-life NBA having to alter their season, along with the basketball community mourning the death of legend Kobe Bryant, 2K21 looks to not only build upon previous releases, but give NBA fans a sense of normalcy as the players hit the hardwood floors. Set to be released on September 4, find out what editions will be available for gamers to purchase, along with what you can expect with each version.

NBA 2K21 pre-order bundles and editions

2K21 remembers the late great Kobe Bryant and his impact on the game of basketball with the Mamba Forever Edition, allowing the Black Mamba’s legacy to live on in the popular series. NBA 2K21 comes in two versions – the Standard and Mamba Forever edition – each with additional content and pre-order bonuses. Cover stars include Damian Lillard for the current gen-console release, as well as rookie superstar Zion Williamson for next-gen gamers. The Mamba Forever editions are available either on current or next-gen consoles.

NBA 2K21 Standard Edition Pre-Order Inclusions

Priced at $99.95, the Standard Edition of 2K21 is set to include a variety of bonuses and extras for those who pre-order, including:

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 Team Points

10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered weekly)

9 MyCAREER Skill Boosts

5 Pairs – Shoe Collection

Damian Lillard Digital Collection

NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition Pre-Order Inclusions

For those interested in the limited-edition Mamba Forever pack, the pre-order version will cost you $149.95, but includes more bonuses than the Standard Edition, such as:

100,000 Virtual Currency

10,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

60 MyCAREER Skill Boosts

30 Gatorade Boosts

40 MyTEAM Promo Packs (10 at launch, then three per week)

Sapphire Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson MyTEAM cards

MyPLAYER Shoe Collection

MyPLAYER Backpack

Kobe Bryant Digital Collection

When is the 2K21 demo available?

The NBA 2K21 demo finally has a release date, with gamers able to download and play from August 24, with the demo available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Based off NBA 2K’s demos of recent years, players should be able to get a good sense of the game and see the improvements in gameplay, with most features being locked until the full game release in September.

Will NBA 2K21 be worth it?

NBA 2K has received criticism in recent years, with fans criticising the series for not prioritising fan-favourite game modes and features, with 2K21 hopefully bucking the trend. With NBA 2K21 also having prepared for the next-generation of gaming, it’s safe to say this is a game worth getting for those who are keen on the latest gen consoles, with the new technology set to push 2K onto another level. NBA 2K21 is out September 4, with pre-orders available at participating stores.

NBA 2K21 Details

Game Release Date: September 4, 2020

September 4, 2020 Available on: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Stadia and next-gen consoles

Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Stadia and next-gen consoles RRP: AU$99.95

