NBA 2K21 Next-Gen Review: Features & Graphics

Get ready for next-gen basketball as NBA 2K21 arrives on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, with enhanced graphics and features to make game day that much more exciting. Combining current-day NBA rosters with playable legends – including Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Shaquille O’Neal and the late Kobe Bryant – players are showcased in next-gen glory with improved dynamic gameplay and responsive movement to create the most realistic NBA game to date. If you’re a fan of the NBA, or you played the demo and want to see what 2K21 is bringing to the next generation of consoles, find out more in this Canstar Blue guide.

NBA 2K21 MyCareer: The City

Experience MyCareer like never before with a gigantic city now taking over the neighbourhood as your new home away from home. Walk, skate and cycle around this metropolis as you pick and represent one of four distinct boroughs situated across the city, symbolising four different affiliations, including the North Side Knights, South City Vipers, Western Wildcats and the Beasts of the East.

These affiliations are each represented by a Mayor, and are responsible for custom playlists, affiliation videos, uniform selection as well as court and mural design. The Mayors are changed every six weeks with an election week letting you choose the next Mayor you want in office, allowing you to switch up and customise your neighbourhood to your liking, and giving MyCareer a different aspect to get lost in.

You’ll also be able to visit a wide array of buildings and apparel stores, including locations such as the Pink Diamond Plaza for triple threat games and the newly renovated Gatorade Training Facility to hone in your skills as you explore this living and breathing basketball world.

NBA 2K21: Exclusive Next-Gen Features

2K21 Next-Gen showcases refinements across the board from the previous gen, with plenty of gameplay and environmental adjustments, including shading, reflections and more dynamic crowds (with over 150 NPC’s featuring individual movement) to make the arenas feel more alive than ever before. The speed of next-gen consoles allows for a more visually aesthetic and efficient team selection on NBA 2K21, with player models and loading screens taking between two and five seconds to load, allowing you to lace up and get into the action straight away.

A next-gen shot meter has also been introduced to the new version of NBA 2K21, as the option allows players to have more control over their shot arc, a much-needed addition from the heavily criticised shot meter seen in the previous-gen game. 2K21 Next-Gen also features a new movement engine with improvements to shot blocking, reactions to screens and new ‘Sauce’ dribble packages, making NBA 2K21 Next-Gen one of the most realistic and fluid basketball games released.

Is NBA 2K21 Next-Gen worth it?

NBA 2K21 has put out a statement to other next-gen sporting titles as it leads the way with a very impressive start to the new-age consoles. With a redefined MyCareer location alongside various new features and refinements, NBA 2K21 Next-Gen is a definite improvement on its current-gen counterpart, making it a worthwhile purchase if you’re looking to take the courts.

NBA 2K21 Details

Game Release Date: Out Now

Out Now Available on: Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 Consoles

Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 Consoles RRP: $109.95 (Standard Edition) or $149.95 (Mamba Forever Edition)

