Nintendo announces the Nintendo Switch OLED Model

Overnight, Nintendo revealed its newest console, or rather its newest upgrade to an existing console, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model. It’ll be out in October, alongside Nintendo’s new Metroid Dread game. With a bigger screen and more storage, the OLED Model also comes with a higher price tag – so what can you expect from Nintendo’s new gaming console?

What is the Nintendo Switch OLED Model?

The Switch OLED Model is pretty much the same beast as the Nintendo Switch, sporting no internal upgrades, and rather improving on a few areas of the original Switch. As the name would suggest, the OLED Model includes a seven-inch OLED display, which is larger than the original’s 6.2-inch screen.

The OLED Model also changes a few things from the original console. The prop stand on the back has been widened to cover the entire lower back of the device, so it should stand up easier. The docking station has also been slightly changed, now including an ethernet port for wired LAN gaming. That means the Switch won’t have to rely on wireless internet whenever it’s docked – but WiFi is still very much an option, so it’s all-over an unimportant change for most households. If this matters to you, there are wired LAN adapters available for the original Switch.

The Switch OLED Model also comes with doubled internal storage capacity from the original model (from 32GB to 64GB), and enhanced audio for portable play. That’s pretty much all of the new features the Switch OLED Model brings – realistically it’s more or less the same as the current Switch, except for the OLED screen.

The Switch Pro will release in Australia on October 8 for $539. You can pick it up from The Good Guys, JB Hi-Fi, EB Games and other gaming retailers, with either a Black docking station and Neon Red and Blue Joy Cons, or with a White docking station with White Joy Cons.

Should I get the Nintendo Switch or the Nintendo Switch OLED Model?

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is a tough sell. The Switch OLED doesn’t do anything differently from the original Nintendo Switch – no new graphics or processing hardware, no new features – it just has a bigger and supposedly prettier screen, along with a seemingly random assortment of hardware changes. If you want a portable console, or would use a Switch in its portable mode more than its docked mode, you’ll likely appreciate the bigger screen and enhanced audio of the OLED Model. If you’re unfazed by either of these things, or use wired headphones anyway and don’t care about screen size, the value of the original Switch is hard to beat.

At this moment, you can get the original Nintendo Switch for $379, a good $160 cheaper than what the Switch OLED Model will sell for in October. With that $160, you could get a handful of games (or typically two first-party Nintendo games, like Super Mario Odyssey or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild). You could also get yourself an assortment of accessories, such as backup Joy Cons, a Pro Controller, a carrying case, or really anything you deem essential for something as versatile as the Switch.

Backing away from Nintendo too, if you’re looking for a console for the home, it’s difficult to call the Switch OLED Model the best value for money. $539 is a steep ask for what is essentially a four-year old console with a handful of hardware upgrades, and your money might be better spent elsewhere.

One alternative that immediately comes to mind is the Xbox Series S console, which was released last year as a budget alternative to the Xbox Series X, and sells for $499 (currently widely sold for $429). The Series S has better graphics hardware than the Switch, and if you have an Xbox console, you can get Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service that gives you access to over 100 games for a $10.95 monthly fee (or you can get the Ultimate subscription for $15.95 and get your first month for $1). You can find a link to the Xbox website below.



