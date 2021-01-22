Nvidia GeForce NOW game streaming service coming to Australia

Nvidia’s videogame streaming service GeForce NOW is coming to Australia soon, as per an announcement from Nvidia, which has previously launched the platform in North America and Europe.

What is GeForce NOW?

GeForce NOW is a gaming streaming service that allows you to stream video games to your computer, TV or portable device. It’s unique in that it allows you to stream games from GeForce servers, without the need to download them, provided that you already own the games.

Nvidia has partnered with multiple online stores, such as Steam, the Epic Games store, GOG, Origin and Ubisoft Connect, to make sure you can stream your already-purchased games to your compatible device, without the need to purchase them again through GeForce NOW. It’s very similar to the Google Stadia, Google’s gaming streaming service.

Similar to GeForce NOW is xCloud and the Xbox Game Pass, which allows you to pay a monthly subscription to get access to hundreds of games, which are then available to download and play at will on your Xbox or PC. If you’re interested in picking up the Game Pass, click the link below.



How much does GeForce NOW cost?

GeForce NOW is free, although the Founders edition costs $4.99 per month in the United States and £4.99 per month in Europe, with a 90-day free trial on offer in countries where the service is available. Pricing in Australia has not been confirmed, although hopefully it’s about the same.

Both subscription tiers allow for 1080/60p streaming quality, with the Founders tier allowing for up to six hours of use per session. In comparison, the free version only allows for one hour of use per session.

What is GeForce NOW compatible with?

GeForce NOW is compatible with PCs, Mac computers, laptops, Androids and Chromebook devices, provided that you have a fast internet connection with low latency.

On iPhones and iPads, GeForce NOW is currently running a beta through the Safari web browser, so more details on that to come.

As a streaming service, GeForce NOW doesn’t actually run games from your hard drive or use your graphics card or processor intensively, but instead uses servers located elsewhere. Nvidia has said GeForce NOW’s servers in Australia will be located in Western Australia.

You’ll need to make sure you’ve got an internet connection that can handle the speeds necessary for GeForce NOW. Consider one of the faster plans in the table below, where you can find NBN speeds ideal for games of all types. For a service like GeForce NOW, it might be worth looking upwards of the NBN 50 speed tier.

When is GeForce NOW coming to Australia?

GeForce NOW is coming to Australia sometime in 2021, although we don’t have a more specific date than that yet. Watch this space for updates. All that we know is that it’s coming and its servers will be based in Western Australia. We’ll keep you in the loop as we learn more information.