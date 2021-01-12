OtterBox reveals a range of mobile gaming accessories

Best-selling smartphone case brand OtterBox has revealed a range of new mobile gaming accessories at CES 2021, ideal for phone users who love gaming on the go. Included in OtterBox’s new ‘Gaming Portfolio’ are clips, shells, cases and privacy guards, perfect for anybody that’s super serious about playing games on their phone – and the collection is set to be available on the Microsoft Store in the coming weeks.

What’s included in the OtterBox Gaming Portfolio?

Phone gaming is on the rise, and OtterBox is looking to address one of the platform’s biggest problems when it comes to games – the controls. On-screen controls are perfectly useable, but they take away from the visual experience, and can often feel flimsy. That’s why a lot of OtterBox’s focus on its gaming collection is with controller integration.

One thing that shouldn’t pass you by with OtterBox’s gaming portfolio is its Mobile Gaming Clip. Though this isn’t the only mobile gaming clip available on the market, it might tempt you if you’re interested in the larger collection of OtterBox peripherals. This clip is compatible with Xbox controllers, in particular wireless ones that you can use with most big-name phone games such as League of Legends: Wild Rift and Call of Duty: Mobile. The clip is essentially a bridging component between the controller and your phone, effectively letting you play games without needing to touch the screen – the only extra thing you need is the controller.

If you’re taking an Xbox controller around, you might want to pick up a case, so it’s not a nuisance in your bag. OtterBox’s Gaming Carry Case is perfect for an Xbox controller on the go, making it a useful accessory for a mobile gamer. It’s not a necessary component, but it is a nice touch for someone who likes organisation.

Also coming soon from Otterbox is the Easy Grip Controller Shell, in case you want to personalise your controller, as well as the Gaming Glass Privacy Guard, a screen protector for your phone.

Pre-orders for OtterBox gaming products will be starting on January 25 in the US, with Australian dates and availability yet to be announced. You’ll be able to order Otterbox’s gaming range from the Microsoft Store, as well as through Otterbox’s website and through various third-party retailers.

Love gaming? Pick up the Xbox Game Pass or Game Pass for PC

If you’re big on gaming, you should consider picking up the Game Pass, available on Xbox devices and on PC. Included on both is access to over 100 games, ready to play in the same way you might stream movies from Netflix – you’ll just need to download the games to your system. You can check out more on the Game Pass through the link below.

Shop Online with Xbox^

Advertisement

Interested in phone gaming? Get a phone plan to match

Phone gaming might not suck up lots of data per hour, but you’ll still need a decent plan for all the updates and to make sure your connection won’t drop out during a crucial match. Check out the big data postpaid plans below.

Postpaid over 40GB

Other postpaid plans The following table shows a selection of postpaid SIM-only plans with over 40GB data on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. The following table shows a selection of postpaid SIM-only plans with over 40GB data on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers.

Images: Otterbox.com