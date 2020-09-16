Topping off this and last week’s gaming news surrounding the Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation has come out swinging. On September 17, during a live stream, Sony revealed the price and release date of its upcoming PlayStation 5 console, and showed off a tonne of new games.

The new consoles will be released on November 12 for $749.95 AUD, and $599.95 AUD for the digital edition, which comes without a disc drive (so make sure you’ve got a great internet connection!).

There’s a lot to cover from the PlayStation 5 Showcase, so let’s get right into it.

All the games revealed at the PlayStation 5 showcase

Tonnes of games, both new and ones we knew about, were previewed at the PlayStation livestream, with trailers and gameplay to tote the consoles technology. Along with some big titles, the cost and release date, The PlayStation Collection was announced, seemingly PlayStation’s answer to the Games Pass on Xbox. The biggest titles were Hogwarts: Legacy, Final Fantasy 16, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, just to name a few. Here’s a quick rundown of every game shown in order of first to last in the stream:

Hogwarts: Legacy (2021)

Final Fantasy XVI (No release date revealed)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales (November 12)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (November 13)

Resident Evil Village (2021)

Deathloop (Q2 2021)

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (Available at PS5 launch, 2020)

Oddworld: Soulstorm (To be announced)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach (To be announced)

Demons Souls (November 12, 2020)

Fortnite (Available at PS5 launch, 2020)

God of War: Ragnarok (2021)

The PlayStation Plus Collection

This appears to be PlayStation’s answer to the Xbox Game Pass. It has several huge titles coupled to it, notably ones that were released long ago on the PS4, such as Fallout 4, Horizon: Zero Dawn and God of War. It’s likely a way you can play some of these awesome games without paying for them in their full individual prices, and is a great idea for the PS5.

The PlayStation Plus Collection is available from launch of the console (November 12), and will supposedly be available for PlayStation Plus subscribers. This is great for giving older games another lease on life, but it’s difficult to say if it will stand up to the value of the Xbox Game Pass.

Hogwarts: Legacy

You read that right. We’ve got a Harry Potter game on the way that isn’t a movie tie-in, and while it’s about a different story entirely, it’s still set in the same iconic school of the wizarding world, set in the 1800’s. It’ll be coming some time in 2021 – a solid release date is yet to be announced, as the studio is currently caught up developing the Batman titles.

Final Fantasy XVI

The PlayStation 5 Showcase opened with a brilliant reveal trailer of the new Final Fantasy Game – a terrific way to kick things off! Revealing the game as a PlayStation 5 exclusive (despite a footnote saying it’ll also be available on PC) Final Fantasy XVI is on the way, and has a compelling medieval aesthetic to it, with all kinds of magic and swordplay in the mix. The series has a cult following, and with the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake this year, the newest announcement in the franchise is more than welcome. This games release date is to be announced.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

We’ve known about Spider-Man: Miles Morales for a while, but this was the first time we got to see gameplay, and I’m happy to confirm it looks like a Spider-Man game. Rather than play as the original Spider-Man, Peter Parker, you’ll be webbing around New York City as Miles Morales, heavily teased as the next Spider-Man in the game preceding this release. You’ll be able to play this on the PlayStation 5’s release day.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Again, we’ve known about Black Ops Cold War for a while now. This is the 2020 release of Call of Duty, and will likely stay the standard game of the series right up until the release of the next in the series in 2021. I can safely report that, as of the release of this gameplay footage, Call of Duty looks like it always has – this time around with a nice paint job for a Cold War setting. PlayStation players will get access to a multiplayer Alpha prior to the launch of the game, starting on September 18, and they can start downloading it today. Black Ops Cold War will release on November 13.

Resident Evil Village

Another game with a beloved following, Resident Evil Village (VIII) is a staple horror title of gaming. This one will take place entirely within a village, and it looks really spooky. We don’t have a solid release date for this title yet, so the best we have for you is 2021.

The PlayStation 5: We finally know the price and release date

If you’re excited for everything discussed in this article and previewed at the event, you’ll be happy to know the PlayStation 5 has a very competitive price against the Xbox Series X and the Series S. The PlayStation 5 will cost $749.95 AUD, and the Digital Edition will cost $599.95 AUD, both releasing on November 12. It’s like Christmas for a PlayStation fan today – and if you’re a gamer, there was certainly a lot to love in this event. Just make sure you’ve got an NBN plan fit for all of these games, their updates and their huge file sizes!