PlayStation has some awesome games on offer for free in the month of August for anybody signed up for PlayStation Plus.

Starting August 4 2020, PlayStation Plus users will be able to pick up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout for free. These are two relatively new games, and a terrific free combo for PlayStation Plus. Users will be able to download Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered from July 28 to August 31, and Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout will be available for download on August 4.

Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered was released on the 31st of March for PlayStation 4 users, and was later released on other platforms on the 30th of April. It’s one of the newer games to make it to PlayStation Plus, whereas Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout is yet to be released, with it being in early access on PC.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is a remaster of the massively acclaimed 2009 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and is a total remastering of the games campaign. Fall Guys Total Knockout on the other hand is new, light-hearted indie game, involving overcoming obstacles and traps in a 60-player multiplayer arena.

How can I get these games?

You can get these games between August 4 and August 31 by downloading them from the PlayStation Store – this is the shop you download games from on your PlayStation console. You’ll need a PlayStation Plus subscription to download these titles, which you can pick up for $11.95 for one month, $33.95 for three months and $79.95 for 12 months.

If your subscription runs out, these games will no longer be available – but as long as your PlayStation Plus subscription is active, you’ll have access to any PlayStation Plus free game.

Another big thing that you’ll need is a reliable internet connection. Although the PlayStation file size for Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout hasn’t been revealed yet (though Steam says a minimum of 2GB is required), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is 48.48GB in file size. So you’ll need to make sure you internet speed is up to scratch!

Should I get PlayStation Plus?

PlayStation Plus has a lot to offer as an online service. Consistently every month, PlayStation Plus has had terrific free games for all PlayStation Plus users: in July, NBA2k20, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Erica were available to download for free, provided users have an active subscription (the games are still available for download until August 3).

PlayStation Plus also gives you access to online multiplayer on your PS4 console, and some great sales on the PlayStation store that are exclusive to PlayStation Plus subscribers. If you wanted to try out PlayStation online multiplayer on any games you might have, a free weekend is coming up, starting on August 8 and running through to August 9, 2020.

PlayStation Winter Sale – Don’t miss out!

If you’re after some great cheap games for your PlayStation, you can pick up some great deals on the PlayStation store right now – without needing a subscription! Here’s some of what you can expect:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Battle Pass Edition: $129.95 $97.46 (Ends August 6)

$97.46 (Ends August 6) Red Dead Redemption 2 – $99.95 $41.97 (Ends August 20)

$41.97 (Ends August 20) Resident Evil 3 – $92.95 $53.91 (Ends August 6)

$53.91 (Ends August 6) Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition: $54.95 $21.98 (Ends August 6)

$21.98 (Ends August 6) Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition: $69.95 $34.97 (Ends August 13)

For all of these you’ll need a decent internet connection, so make sure your internet is ready for a hefty download!