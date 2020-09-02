It’s the end of an era for some phone gamers. With some big Apple and Android phones coming out soon – and with updates just around the corner – the developers behind Pokémon Go have confirmed that the game will not be continuing support for older devices.

This means if you have a no-longer-supported smartphone, and you’re a Pokémon Go player, you won’t be able to get any of the new updates – including whatever new Pokémon or features are introduced. In fact, these older phones will no longer be able to launch the game at all – even if you update your operating system.

The next major Pokémon Go update will be happening sometime in October 2020. So if you’re an avid Pokémon Go fan, and you’re still using one of the devices listed below, you should consider upgrading to a new smartphone sooner rather than later.

What phones will Pokémon Go stop working on?

The developers of Pokémon Go have listed which iOS devices specifically will not be getting continuing support, along with what Android OS and iOS versions will no longer be getting updates.

The following phones will no longer be getting Pokémon Go support:

iPhone 5S

iPhone 6

Android 5 OS devices

iOS 11 devices

Phones and operating systems older than what is listed above

According to the developers, devices not included in the small list above will not be affected, but you can expect further phones to become unsupported as time goes on. Phasing devices out of development time is something that happens across all major apps, so this isn’t necessarily a surprise – and frankly if you’re still using the seven-year-old iPhone 5S in 2020, you’re well overdue for a phone upgrade.

