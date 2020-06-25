Get ready to be the very best, like no one ever was: Nintendo has today (25th of June) revealed an all-new Pokémon game: Pokémon Unite! Pokémon Unite is a ‘free-to-start’ mobile and Nintendo Switch game, based around 5v5 combat between two teams in a massive battle arena.

The game is a MOBA (Massive Online Battle Arena), and follows the same beats as League of Legends and DotA 2, where players have to traverse the large map and fight their way through to the enemy base to win.

What is Pokémon Unite?

Pokémon Unite is a team-based strategy game tapping the same genre as the aforementioned League of Legends and DotA 2, in which 10 players face off against each other on teams of five.

Rather than playing as a hero or a champion, players will pick from an available roster of Pokémon characters. Given the diverse amounts of Pokémon that exist within the franchise, there’ll likely be a lot of characters to choose from: Pokémon are cute monsters with special powers and traits, each with aspects that make them unique.

In Pokémon Unite, teams fight over points on the map, which add to an overall score. By the end of the game, the highest score wins. Your character gets more powerful as the game goes on and should even be a mighty warrior by the game’s finale.

Pokémon Unite has been designed with help from Tencent, a company that typically sticks to mobile games, and was developed by Timi Studios. You might recall these names from major mobile gaming titles such as PUBG: Mobile and Call Of Duty: Mobile.

How much is Pokémon Unite?

Possibly the best news about the game is the fact that it’s free-to-play, meaning you’ll won’t need to pay to download and play Pokémon Unite. While the business model of Pokémon Unite is yet to be announced, it’s worth speculating about which aspects of the game may require in-app or in-game purchases.

Pokémon Unite could have optional cosmetics for the characters you play as, such as skin changes or hats, or the game could charge for characters to be unlocked. Both of these models have been observed in other MOBA games before, so just keep in mind that ‘free-to-play’ doesn’t mean that everything included is free.

How can I get Pokémon Unite?

A release date for Pokémon Unite hasn’t been set yet, but it’s reasonable to expect it some time between the end of the year, or the early months of 2021. Lovers of the iconic ‘pocket monster’ franchise are being spoiled over the coming months: with the recent release of DLC for Pokémon: Sword and Shield, the upcoming release of New Pokémon: Snap, and now the announcement of Pokémon Unite, it’s a really great time to be a Pokémon fan.

