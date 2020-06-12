PlayStation 5 reveal: Announcements and new games

If you’re a PlayStation fan, this morning’s ‘Future of Gaming’ event was one not to be missed. Sony revealed a suite of games that are coming with the launch of the PlayStation 5, along with a look at the console itself.

We’ve got a list of the announced games in this article, but unfortunately Sony hasn’t yet confirmed a release date or price for the PlayStation 5. However, some games do have general launch dates, so if you’re keen to see what Sony is offering to gamers in 2020, let’s get into it.

When will the PS5 be released?

While there’s no exact release date for the PS5, it’s set to launch in time for the 2020 holiday season, which could be anytime during spring or summer for us Aussies. It’s likely that it will be released around or before the November point though, given that lots of games typically launch between the October 20th and November 16th time window, and Sony wouldn’t want to miss out on pre-Christmas sales.

How much will the PlayStation 5 cost?

As with its main competitor, the Xbox Series X, prices for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition haven’t yet been announced. If we’re to learn anything from history though, the PS4 launched with a $599 price tag, so it would be reasonable to expect something around that mark.

What does the PS5 look like?

The aesthetics and design of the PS5 has been revealed as of this morning (12th of June), and you can see it below.

Two PlayStation 5 units have been announced – the PlayStation 5, which is a traditional console with a disc drive for games, and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, a PlayStation console without any disc drive that only allows for games to be downloaded. Both consoles were shown to have a new black-and-white design, with other colours yet to be revealed. Each console is very big and bulky looking, and more bumpy than its PS4 predecessor.

The PS5 will acome with a new DualSense controller, similar in design to previous DualShock controllers but with a new ‘create’ button to share gameplay content. The DualSense controller also features new ‘adaptive triggers’, an integrated microphone, and a USB-C port.

A quick overview of specs for the PlayStation 5:

Processor – 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU

– 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU Output – Capabilities of 8K resolution and 120fps

– Capabilities of 8K resolution and 120fps Optical Drive – 4K Blu-Ray

– 4K Blu-Ray RAM – 16GB (GDDR6)

16GB (GDDR6) Storage – 825GB SSD

– 825GB SSD Backwards Compatibility – Yes (PS4 games only)

Yes (PS4 games only) VR Support – Yes

Do I need internet for the PlayStation 5?

You will most certainly need an internet connection for the PlayStation 5, and a decent one at that, for two reasons. Firstly, games updates are huge in 2020, and they’re likely to get bigger. Just yesterday (June 11th) we saw Call of Duty: Modern Warfare get a PlayStation update 34.7GB in size – equal to a reasonably-sized full game.

The other reason is for online play. If you like playing games with your friends, or even with random people, you’ll need a reliable internet connection that can support both live play and heavy downloads. While an NBN 25 plan would be fine for your basic usage, an NBN 50 and NBN 100 plan would be great for online gaming, and these plans generally come with unlimited data as standard.

If you are interested in a gaming-specific NBN plan, MyRepublic and Aussie Broadband each offer gaming-ready broadband with extras such as static IP addresses. We’ve listed several plans from each provider below.

What PlayStation 5 games have been announced?

Some pretty big titles have been announced for the PlayStation 5 – here’s a snapshot of the biggest games confirmed so far:

Horizon: Forbidden West, a sequel to 2017’s Horizon: Zero Dawn

Demon’s Souls Remake, a remake of the original 2009 From Software game

Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a follow-up to 2018’s Spider-Man

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, the next installment in the Ratchet and Clank series

Resident Evil 8: Village, the next installment in the Resident Evil series

Here’s all of the games announced at the reveal event that we have some idea of a release window for:

Pragmata, set for release in 2020

Resident Evil 8: Village, set for release in 2021

Deathlooop, set for release holiday 2020

Bugsnax, set for release holiday 2020

Astro’s Playroom, set for release 2020

Hitman 3, set for release holiday 2020

Solar Ash, set for release 2021

Godfall, set for release December 2020

Jett: The Far Shore, set for release holiday 2020

Ghostwire Tokyo, set for release in 2021

Oddworld Soulstorm, set for release in 2020

Goodbye Volcano High, set for release in 2021

Kena: Bridge of Spirits, set for release in 2020

Stray, set for release in 2021

Spider-Man: Miles Morales, set for late 2020

Grand Theft Auto 5 (for PS5), between July and December 2021

And here’s all of the games that haven’t been given a specific release window, but were announced at the event.

Horizon: Forbidden West

Demon’s Souls remake

Little Devil Insided

NBA 2k21

Destruction Allstars

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Returnal

Project Athia

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Gran Turismo 7