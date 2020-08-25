Spotify announces esports partnership with League of Legends

Advertisement

If you’re big on gaming, game soundtracks or esports, then Spotify has you covered with a new collaboration. Spotify has announced a new partnership with Riot Games, the developers of League of Legends, to provide a “global audio service” for the popular game.

If there’s one thing League of Legends has up its sleeve – beyond being one of the world’s most-played games – it’s offering a brilliant array of music and collaborations with artists. Riot Games has previously made several forays into music, having collaborated with Imagine Dragons, The Glitch Mob and Against the Current, not to mention producing the massively popular League of Legends K-pop song POP/STARS, so this deal with Spotify isn’t out of left field.

“Music and story-telling have become an intrinsic part of our sport and game, so we are excited to partner with Spotify to provide fans with another platform where they can enjoy a new manifestation of League of Legends esports,” said Naz Aletaha, Head of Global Esports Partnerships at Riot Games.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

What does this partnership mean?

The newly-announced partnership means Spotify is going to be the official audio streaming partner for League of Legends esports events, ahead of this year’s World Championships beginning in late September. Spotify will also be collaborating with Riot Games for the Mid-Season Invitational, and the All-Star Esports event.

The partnership will also include a League of Legends Esports Music Hub on Spotify, where you’ll find curated playlists and podcasts, along with a behind-the-scenes look at how the Worlds anthem was created. One of the podcast series’ will be “Untold Stories: Top Moments from Worlds”, which will give fans a unique story from each World championship.

“Our partnership with Riot Games will create a first-of-its-kind audio universe for the millions of Spotify and League of Legends fans across the globe,” June Sauvaget, Global Head of Consumer and Product Marketing at Spotify said.

Phone plans for music streaming and mobile gaming

If you’re big on music streaming or mobile gaming, you’ll need a decent amount of data. Connecting to home WiFi helps to reduce your data consumption, but on the go, streaming music and playing games can chew through your phone plan’s allocated data, especially if you’re streaming music in high definition or playing games for hours on end.

Having less than 1GB of data every month isn’t going to cut it for constant music streaming, and even having 5GB a month might be cutting it fine. Below you’ll find a selection of postpaid and prepaid mobile plans with plenty of monthly data.

Postpaid Phone Plans

Prepaid Phone Plans Here is a selection of postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners. Here is a selection of prepaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners.

Read more: