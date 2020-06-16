Advertisement

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, a band of rebels fought against the evil Empire, and from that came one of the most iconic franchises in movie history. As popular as the movies are (and spin-off shows such as The Mandalorian), Star Wars also has a long history of some great (and some not-so-great) games based off this franchise. Late in 2019, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC to much hype and overall, it was a fairly well received game for fans.

So, if you’re a fan of Star Wars games, there’s some great news with the upcoming release of a new title, Star Wars Squadrons, set to arrive October, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC with VR (virtual reality) support. While Jedi: Fallen Order was an RPG-style game (role-playing game) seen through the eyes of Jedi Padawan, Cal Kestis, Squadrons is an ‘immersive first-person space dogfighting experience’, where you can fly the classic X-wing and TIE fighter ships.

What is Star Wars Squadrons about?

The game is set after the events of Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, after the fall of the Empire at the hands of the Rebel Alliance and the rise of the New Republic. You’ll enlist as a starfighter pilot, either as an Imperial or New Republic fighter, where you’ll participate in strategic 5v5 multiplayer space battles with the goal of destroying the enemy flagship. Then there’s first-person multiplayer dogfights where you’ll work with your squadron to defeat as many enemies as you can. These battles span across the galaxy with new and never-before-seen worlds, including Yavin Prime and the moon of Galitan.

“We created this game for every Star Wars fan who has ever dreamt about soaring across the galaxy in their favourite starfighter,” says Ian Frazier, the Creative Director for Motive Studios. As you progress through the game, you’ll score extras such as weapons and ways to customise your ship, as well as improve your ship’s performance. You’ll also be able to play with friends and others with cross-play supported on all platforms.

In addition to multiplayer, there is a single-player story that follows the events of the battle of Endor, where the second Death Star was destroyed by the Rebel Alliance. You’ll be able to play from the perspective of two customisable pilots — one from the New Republic’s Vanguard Squadron, and the other from the Galactic Empire’s Titan Squadron. There will be plenty of new characters, plus some familiar faces from the Star Wars universe. Check out the trailer below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Star Wars Squadron will be available on PlayStation 4 (including VR), Xbox One, and PC (including VR), via Origin, Steam and the Epic Games Store, from 2 October, 2020.

Stream Star Wars on Disney+

Need more Star Wars in your life? Disney+ has a huge content library including Disney and Pixar classics, much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars catalogue including the complete Skywalker Saga and Disney+ exclusive shows such as The Mandalorian. There are two Disney plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at just $8.99 per month, or prepay for a whole year at $89.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time. This table includes links to a referral partner.