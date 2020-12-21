Telstra officially launches the Game Optimiser

Telstra has officially launched its Game Optimiser service, an application for Windows computers aiming to improve your online gaming experience by rerouting your internet through optimal servers. Previously the tool was in beta, but now that it’s fully released, it could be worth giving a try.

This is a tool worth considering if you’re a gamer who uses a PC on a Telstra plan, and if you’re not a Telstra customer already, it might convince you to make the switch to Australia’s largest telco. You can get this tool for an additional $10 each month on top of your Telstra bill. Your first month is free so you can try it out, but you need to be a Telstra customer with a Telstra Smart Modem Gen 2 to be eligible.

Telstra plans to use with the Game Optimiser

The following table shows a selection of published Telstra NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. These plans can all be coupled with the Game Optimiser from Telstra. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

How does the Game Optimiser work?

The Telstra Game Optimiser uses a program called “DumaOS”, that lets you tailor your internet experience. In short, it allows for you to reroute your internet through servers of your choice, allowing you to lower ping and increase speeds. Of course these two things would sounds amazing to a gamer, but there’s other features on top of these.

Through the DumaOS integration, you can tools like a Ping Heatmap and a GeoFilter to find the best connections possible for your location connection. You can also prioritise devices in your home, to make sure nothing’s sucking up more bandwidth than what’s needed.

If you’re interested in picking up the Game Optimiser, you should also consider picking up the Game Pass for PC. Most Game Optimiser features are exclusive to Windows PCs, and the Game Pass for PC includes a massive library of PC games just waiting to be played. Click the link below to go through to the Xbox website.

Shop Online with Xbox^

Advertisement

Internet plans for gamers

If you’re browsing for a new internet plan ideal for gaming, there’s plenty of great choices on the market. Below you’ll find a quick selection from a variety of price points, including plans from the NBN 250 and NBN 1000 range.