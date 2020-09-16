Telstra has been absolutely dominating the gaming news cycle recently, thanks to the announcement of its Xbox Series X and Series S All Access programs – and its latest update is set to satisfy lots of Aussies looking for a smoother gaming experience.

Telstra is launching a new product called the ‘Game Optimiser’: putting power into Australian gamers’ hands and letting them customise their home internet experience to make games perform better.

The Game Optimiser is starting in an open beta capacity from September 16, with the beta running until November 9, and qualifying Telstra NBN customers are now eligible to sign up.

What is the Game Optimiser?

The Game Optimiser is the newest feature coming from Telstra, with the intention of improving your home internet and optimising it for intense online gameplay.

Telstra is working with a company called Netduma, known for DumaOS, to ensure the app is useful to Aussie gamers.

“Telstra’s Game Optimiser is not only about improving the networking experience in-home, it’s about giving players greater peace of mind and control over their gaming in-home traffic, where the online gaming servers they connect to are located, and removing technical barriers to help customers perform at the top of your game,” said Nathan Gumley, Telstra’s Principal for Gaming.

In short, here’s how the app will improve gaming for Australians, according to Telstra:

The app will prioritise gaming traffic over your local internet connection, effectively limiting congestion

Assist with lag by allowing gaming devices more bandwidth on local networks

Will automatically assign online play to the best local servers, reducing lag

Produce statistics and visuals on intensive bandwidth users in your local area network

Apps like this already exist, but as the Game Optimiser is coming from Telstra and configured for the Telstra network, it might just win you over. It’s in an open beta capacity at the moment, so there’s no hard data on how much it’ll really help out with your gaming. However, you can expect it to be at least a little useful for PC, console and mobile gaming.

How can I sign up for the Game Optimiser open beta?

If you’re keen on the Game Optimiser, you can sign up for the beta if you’re on a Telstra NBN plan and have a Telstra Smart Modem Gen 2. If your modem has a serial number beginning with “CP”, you will be eligible for the beta. Check your MyTelstra app accordingly!

You can learn more at the Telstra Game Optimiser website. The beta will be running until November 9. See below for available Telstra NBN plans.

From November 10, after the beta wraps up, the Game Optimiser will cost $10 extra per month, and will be available for all eligible Telstra NBN customers. However, all customers will be eligible for a free 30-day trial, including those who participated in the open beta.

Telstra also notes that Game Optimiser will be incompatible with Fixed Wireless plans, and plans on Basic 12 NBN speeds.

Should I go with Telstra?

Telstra has a lot to offer as an NBN provider, and especially one for gaming. As Australia’s largest telco, there’s plenty of features rolled into a Telstra plan, and the Game Optimiser is the latest icing on the cake.

Telstra offers NBN 25, NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans, with NBN 25 being limited to 500GB per month and the other two speed tiers including unlimited data. All NBN customers also receive free standard BINGE access for three months, in case you want to stream some great blockbuster shows. If you’re keen on Netflix, Telstra is currently ranked as the number one ISP for streaming on the service, according to the Netflix Speed Index.

If you’re an avid gamer, Telstra also has Xbox consoles on offer with Xbox All Access, including the upcoming Series X and Series S devices. You can pay an Xbox console off over a 24-month period with All Access, and bundle in a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

There’s also no lock-in contracts on Telstra plans, however picking up a Telstra Smart Modem will require you to pay it off (it becomes free after 24 months). You can also get a VoIP phone with Telstra.

