Telstra announces 3 months of free Xbox All Access

Telstra has announced a massive new deal for customers that like to play video games. New and existing customers signing up for Telstra NBN or mobile plans will be eligible for three months of free Xbox All Access, which bundles the Xbox console with the online games service. This is a huge deal and completely avoids the need to buy games individually, effectively giving you access to an unlimited games streaming service.

But you’ll have to get in quick! This deal ends on the 30th of June.

How can I get this deal?

This deal is eligible for customers signing on to any Telstra postpaid mobile or broadband plan, or current Telstra customers that would like to add an Xbox One X into their existing Telstra bill.

If you order the Xbox One X model on a 24-month plan, you’ll pay $0 for the first three months. From month four onwards, payments revert to $34 per month, to a total of $714 – saving you $102 off the standard bundle cost. Keep in mind that prices don’t include your broadband costs.

Bundled into these repayments is access to Xbox All Access, which gives you access to a huge library of games that you can play from the comfort of your home and your Xbox.

You’ll also get a copy of Forza Horizon 4 and its DLC, Lego Speed Champions, along with access to online multiplayer on the Xbox network. More than 100 games are bundled in through access to the Xbox Game Pass, a monthly subscription service coupled to Xbox All Access, which is offered exclusively by Telstra.

If you’re interested in combining your Xbox All Access deal with a Telstra NBN plan, you’ll find eligible broadband offers in the table below.

The following table shows a selection of published Telstra NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by data allowance. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products from a referral partner.

What is Xbox All Access?

Xbox All Access is an entertainment offer exclusively offered by Telstra. It’s an all-encompassing Xbox bundle including online multiplayer, access to the Xbox Game Pass, and the console itself.

Xbox All Access offers two models: The Xbox One X, which is the world’s most powerful games console, and the Xbox One S, a fast and reliable model that offers great value gaming.

Plans start at $27 a month, to a total of $648 over a 24-month period, but to be eligible for the three months of free Xbox All Access, you’ll need to purchase the Xbox One X, which starts at $34 a month, to a total of $714 over a 24-month period.