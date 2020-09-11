Advertisement

Continuing this week’s big Xbox news – including the announcement of the Series X’s release date and price, and a budget console in the Series S – Telstra is bringing it home by announcing that both new consoles will be coming to Xbox All Access, which previously only hosted current generation Xbox consoles.

Xbox All Access allows you to pay off an Xbox console over a 24-month period, while having the device coupled to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This package gives you both online multiplayer for Xbox Games and seamless access to over 100 games, all available to download and play on your device at any time, crammed into a single monthly cost on your Telstra bill.

If you’ve been looking for an easy way to get into the next generation of Xbox consoles, this is a great way to manage your finances and get new technology at the same time.

How can I get this deal?

Telstra is opening pre-orders soon on the Xbox All Access page to existing customers, with people able to skip the pre-order queue early next week by using some puzzle-hunting skills. Telstra says keen puzzle-solvers will be able to pre-order the new consoles before anyone else. More on that to come later, but you can currently register your interest in the Xbox Series X and the Series S with Telstra for direct updates.

The consoles will be coming on November 10, with the Series S intended to be an affordable model and the Series X intended to be a high performance and powerful console. The Xbox Series X is priced at $749 upfront and the Series S at $499, but Telstra’s All Access bundles allow you to spread to cost of your console and Game Pass Ultimate over 24 months.

Telstra has confirmed the below monthly XBox All Access pricing:

Xbox Series S: $33 per month (min. cost $792 over 24 months, plus plan charges)

$33 per month (min. cost $792 over 24 months, plus plan charges) XBox Series X: $46 per month (min. cost $1,104 over 24 months, plus plan charges)

Telstra’s Xbox All Access offers are only available for postpaid mobile or fixed broadband customers, so you’ll need to be on an eligible phone or internet plan to sign up. If you’re keen, you can prepare for Telstra’s Series X offering by jumping on a Telstra NBN or mobile phone plan, or by even picking up an Xbox One S or One X through the telco – yes, these names are different, but these are the current generation of consoles. See below for Telstra NBN plans.

The following table includes all published Telstra NBN 50 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see all plans available on Canstar Blue’s database. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Should I go with Telstra?

On top of offering the Xbox Series S and Series X exclusively, Telstra has a lot to offer as Australia’s largest telco and a leading NBN provider. Offering NBN 25, 50 and 100 speeds, Telstra also throws in three months of standard BINGE access on all new NBN plans (to be redeemed by January 18).

Signing up on the Telstra’s standard unlimited data NBN plan will get you 20,000 extra Telstra Plus Points, which you could use to buy things through Telstra Plus, while getting premium speed + unlimited data will score you 40,000 points (points deal ends September 30).

With no connection fee, Telstra plans come with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, where you can return all your items and get your money back if you’re dissatisfied with the experience. The telco also touts being the number one ISP for Netflix streaming, according to the Netflix Speed Index. There’s also no lock-in contracts, though you will have to pay off the Telstra Smart Modem – this is included in the plan for free if you stay for 24 months, but leaving Telstra will mean you’ll have to pay the device out entirely. Telstra also offers VoIP, giving you home phone access bundled in.

If you’d like to see how Telstra plans compare to other internet service providers that are optimal for gamers, see the table below.