Xbox has announced a massive update for its Game Pass for PC video game subscription service. From today, users signed up on the Xbox Game Pass for PC will get access to EA Play’s library of games at no extra cost, effectively getting two subscription services in one monthly payment.
There’s no word on if this is only for a limited time, but previously this was only a feature available to Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate customers, exclusively for Xbox consoles. Odds are that this will stick around for at least a while. If you’re interested in looking into the Xbox Game Pass some more, check out the link below to be taken straight through to the website. You can pick up Game Pass for PC or Game Pass Ultimate for as little as $1 for your first month and $10.95 for ongoing months ($15.95 for Ultimate).
Xbox Game Pass was already a pretty good deal before this news, with 20 Bethesda games now on its service as of last week, and a massive library of games before then.
What games are now available on Game Pass for PC?
Basically, every game available on EA Play’s base subscription service (not to be confused with EA Play Pro) is now available on all Xbox Game Pass subscription services. This totals out to over 60 additional games under the EA banner. To access these games, all you’ll need to do is link your EA account with your Xbox account.
Of the newly added games, there are a few that stand out. In particular; STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, STAR WARS: Squadrons, and Titanfall 2, along with the Dead Space and Mass Effect games. Here’s what EA games are now available, according to the Xbox Game Pass website:
- A Way Out
- Anthem
- Battlefield 1 Revolution
- Battlefield 3 Premium Edition
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
- Crysis
- Crysis 2 Maximum Edition
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Dragon Age II
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
- Dragon Age: Origins – Ultimate Edition
- Dungeon Keeper
- Dungeon Keeper 2
- Fifa 15
- Fifa 16
- EA Sports FIFA 17 Standard Edition
- Fifa 18
- Fifa 19
- EA Sports FIFA 20
- Fe
- Jade Empire: Special Edition
- Madden NFL 19
- Madden NFL 20
- Madden NFL 21
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Mass Effect 3 N7 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition
- Medal of Honor Airborne
- Medal of Honor Allied Assault War Chest
- Mirror’s Edge
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Most Wanted
- Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition
- Peggle
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies Game of the Year Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition
- Populous
- Populous II: Trials of the Olympian Gods
- Rocket Arena
- Sea of Solitude
- SimCity 2000 Special Edition
- SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition
- SimCity: Complete Edition
- SPORE
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
- STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT Ultimate Edition
- STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
- STAR WARS Squadrons
- The Saboteur
- The Sims 3 Starter Pack
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
- TITANFALL DELUXE EDITION
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
A lot of the above games are older and part of EA’s backlog, in particular its sports games from previous years, but it’s good to have the access regardless.
Download lots of games? Get a fast internet plan
If you’re planning on playing any of the games on this list, or playing games in general, there’s one thing you’ll absolutely need – a fast internet connection. If you’re downloading these games, which are often over 20GB in size, you’ll need a fast internet connection to make sure your downloads aren’t taking too long.
You’ll also need a fast internet connection for online play and for game updates. Consider picking up an NBN 50 or an NBN 100 plan, and check out the plans in the table below.
Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) plans
The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.
Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) plans
The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.
Share this article