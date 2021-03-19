Advertisement

Xbox has announced a massive update for its Game Pass for PC video game subscription service. From today, users signed up on the Xbox Game Pass for PC will get access to EA Play’s library of games at no extra cost, effectively getting two subscription services in one monthly payment.

There’s no word on if this is only for a limited time, but previously this was only a feature available to Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate customers, exclusively for Xbox consoles. Odds are that this will stick around for at least a while. If you’re interested in looking into the Xbox Game Pass some more, check out the link below to be taken straight through to the website. You can pick up Game Pass for PC or Game Pass Ultimate for as little as $1 for your first month and $10.95 for ongoing months ($15.95 for Ultimate).

Xbox Game Pass was already a pretty good deal before this news, with 20 Bethesda games now on its service as of last week, and a massive library of games before then.

What games are now available on Game Pass for PC?

Basically, every game available on EA Play’s base subscription service (not to be confused with EA Play Pro) is now available on all Xbox Game Pass subscription services. This totals out to over 60 additional games under the EA banner. To access these games, all you’ll need to do is link your EA account with your Xbox account.

Of the newly added games, there are a few that stand out. In particular; STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, STAR WARS: Squadrons, and Titanfall 2, along with the Dead Space and Mass Effect games. Here’s what EA games are now available, according to the Xbox Game Pass website:

A Way Out

Anthem

Battlefield 1 Revolution

Battlefield 3 Premium Edition

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition

Battlefield V Year 2 Edition

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

Crysis

Crysis 2 Maximum Edition

Dead Space

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Dragon Age II

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition

Dragon Age: Origins – Ultimate Edition

Dungeon Keeper

Dungeon Keeper 2

Fifa 15

Fifa 16

EA Sports FIFA 17 Standard Edition

Fifa 18

Fifa 19

EA Sports FIFA 20

Fe

Jade Empire: Special Edition

Madden NFL 19

Madden NFL 20

Madden NFL 21

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2 Digital Deluxe Edition

Mass Effect 3 N7 Digital Deluxe Edition

Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition

Medal of Honor Airborne

Medal of Honor Allied Assault War Chest

Mirror’s Edge

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Need for Speed Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed Most Wanted

Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition

Peggle

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition

Plants vs. Zombies Game of the Year Edition

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition

Populous

Populous II: Trials of the Olympian Gods

Rocket Arena

Sea of Solitude

SimCity 2000 Special Edition

SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition

SimCity: Complete Edition

SPORE

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order

STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT Ultimate Edition

STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition

STAR WARS Squadrons

The Saboteur

The Sims 3 Starter Pack

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition

TITANFALL DELUXE EDITION

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition

Unravel

Unravel Two

A lot of the above games are older and part of EA’s backlog, in particular its sports games from previous years, but it’s good to have the access regardless.

